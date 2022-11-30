WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:21 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found the victim unconscious. CPR was administered, however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

