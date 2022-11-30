ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI agent found not guilty for 2020 Metro shooting near Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - An FBI agent accused of shooting a passenger on a Metro train near Bethesda after a verbal exchange in 2020, has been found not guilty in connection with the case. The not guilty verdict for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia was announced by a jury on Friday.
Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood

WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:21 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found the victim unconscious. CPR was administered, however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
Virginia bar owners outraged over alleged shooter's plea deal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of shooting into a crowded bar in Herndon, barely missing an employee, was offered a plea deal that could eventually leave him with only a misdemeanor conviction. The owners of Sully’s Pour House say they’re furious about the deal as well as the...
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Rockville Pike hospitalized

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A bicyclist is currently fighting for his life at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a busy roadway in Rockville. Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Rockville City police, Montgomery County police, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the collision on Rockville Pike and Talbott Street.
Security cameras raise surveillance questions in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The City of Frederick wants to add $200,000 worth of new security cameras in the next fiscal year. Before they do that, the city’s elected board has asked for a plan for how surveillance will be used and monitored. Right now, there are no standardized...
Fairfax Co. police announce reward for murder suspect

A man charged with murder in Mount Vernon remains at large, earning the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted" and prompting police to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. FOX 5's Katie Barlow shares details on the search for Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Landover

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover, and now police are searching for the suspect. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in a residential area on Dutch Village Drive. The bandit allegedly flashed a firearm...
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency

CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
Local hospitals overwhelmed as flu season worsens

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - This season alone, the CDC is reporting over 4,000 deaths from the flu. The number of people being admitted into hospitals for the disease is also on the rise across the country. Local health leaders in Maryland are concerned by the trend. Dr. Amira...
Sextortion schemes targeting teen boys on the rise

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is warning parents about a dramatic increase in sextortion cases being reported. "It’s an alarming trend and a trend that we’re seeing continue to rise," explained child advocate Callahan Walsh. Walsh said that sextortion...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead

MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
