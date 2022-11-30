Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
FBI agent found not guilty for 2020 Metro shooting near Bethesda
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - An FBI agent accused of shooting a passenger on a Metro train near Bethesda after a verbal exchange in 2020, has been found not guilty in connection with the case. The not guilty verdict for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia was announced by a jury on Friday.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood
WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:21 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found the victim unconscious. CPR was administered, however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
fox5dc.com
Virginia bar owners outraged over alleged shooter's plea deal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of shooting into a crowded bar in Herndon, barely missing an employee, was offered a plea deal that could eventually leave him with only a misdemeanor conviction. The owners of Sully’s Pour House say they’re furious about the deal as well as the...
fox5dc.com
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Rockville Pike hospitalized
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A bicyclist is currently fighting for his life at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a busy roadway in Rockville. Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Rockville City police, Montgomery County police, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the collision on Rockville Pike and Talbott Street.
fox5dc.com
Elrich says having school resource officer would not have mattered in Magruder HS shooting
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says he doesn't think having a school resource officer at Magruder High School in January when a teen was shot inside a bathroom would have made a difference. "I'm not supposed to comment on this because it's in court – but I...
fox5dc.com
Security cameras raise surveillance questions in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The City of Frederick wants to add $200,000 worth of new security cameras in the next fiscal year. Before they do that, the city’s elected board has asked for a plan for how surveillance will be used and monitored. Right now, there are no standardized...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police arrest murder suspect who repeatedly evaded authorities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who repeatedly fled police in connection with an October homicide in Mount Vernon, and earned the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted," has been taken into custody. Fairfax County Police announced Thursday afternoon that Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a brief...
fox5dc.com
Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released. Eduardo Valdivia was on a Red Line train near the Medical Center station in Bethesda...
fox5dc.com
Mother of Magruder shooting victim says school leaders never contacted her
DERWOOD, Md. - More than ten months after a shooting at a Montgomery County high school that injured a 15-year-old boy, the victim's mother said Wednesday no one from the school district has ever contacted her. Karen Thomas spoke at a community meeting at Magruder High School, directly addressing top...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. police announce reward for murder suspect
A man charged with murder in Mount Vernon remains at large, earning the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted" and prompting police to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. FOX 5's Katie Barlow shares details on the search for Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
fox5dc.com
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Landover
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover, and now police are searching for the suspect. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in a residential area on Dutch Village Drive. The bandit allegedly flashed a firearm...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man was killed after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring. ◀︎ ▶︎...
fox5dc.com
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's Co. Police issues warning about fentanyl laced pills
Police in Prince George's County have issued a new warning to residents about counterfeit prescription drugs laced with Fentanyl. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the details.
fox5dc.com
2-alarm house fire in Odenton leaves 1 in critical condition
Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a townhome in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle in the Odenton area.
fox5dc.com
Local hospitals overwhelmed as flu season worsens
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - This season alone, the CDC is reporting over 4,000 deaths from the flu. The number of people being admitted into hospitals for the disease is also on the rise across the country. Local health leaders in Maryland are concerned by the trend. Dr. Amira...
fox5dc.com
Sextortion schemes targeting teen boys on the rise
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is warning parents about a dramatic increase in sextortion cases being reported. "It’s an alarming trend and a trend that we’re seeing continue to rise," explained child advocate Callahan Walsh. Walsh said that sextortion...
fox5dc.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
