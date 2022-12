South Alabama backup quarterback Eli Gainey plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Friday. Gainey, a redshirt freshman from Flowery Branch, Ga., has not appeared in a game the last two seasons for the Jaguars while working as the team’s fourth-string quarterback this year behind Carter Bradley, Desmond Trotter and Tanner McGee. He is the first South Alabama player to announce plans to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO