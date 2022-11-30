Read full article on original website
Related
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Mass. Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open to all eligible households
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state launched its annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign drive with a kickoff breakfast recently that also featured special recognition of a GNEF volunteer. GNEF, which is now open to all eligible households, helps...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Massachusetts’ Highest Court Looks Into Use of Electric Shocks at Canton School
CANTON — One of the most controversial schools in the country is once again fighting a legal challenge to its continued use of painful electric shocks on students, and has taken its case to the state's highest court. Founded in 1971 under a different name, the Judge Rotenberg Center...
Baker works to close ‘The Last Mile’
The Last Mile. it refers to the final communities in the state who didn't have access to broadband, until now.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
sudbury.ma.us
The Truth About Plastics Recycling
We know you’ve seen the headlines that plastic recycling is a “dead end” or, even worse, “a dumpster fire,” and we know you’ve got questions. This month, we are setting the record straight. Plastics recycling is real and is happening in Massachusetts. News stories that say otherwise aren’t telling the whole story and don’t reflect the reality of recycling in our state.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
theodysseyonline.com
Military Bases in Massachusetts, Significant Contributors to Environmental Racism Among Communities of Color
Environmental racism, which occurs when communities of color are disproportionately exposed to harmful pollutants, is a worldwide phenomenon. What has been fueling environmental racism over the past four decades is poverty, inaccessibility of affordable land or rent, globalization, and lack of power to fight corporations. As a result, most people of color have no choice but to live near pollution hotspots such as truck routes, industrial sites, ports, toxic landfills, and military bases. Massachusetts is no exception when it comes to environmental racism.
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear
We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
Hunters call for repeal of Massachusetts law that prohibits Sunday hunting
Roy “Butch” Blanchard has spent his Saturday trekking through the woods, and finally has an elusive big buck just within bowshot at 60 yards. The moment is perfect, the bowstring is taut — the deer need only move a little to the left for him to take the shot — it will be the first deer he’s taken during bowhunting season in three years. ...
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
WCVB
Massachusetts research group works to find alternatives to traditional seawalls
BOSTON — In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releaseda new report that predicts the water level in Boston Harbor would rise somewhere between 1.15 feet and 1.54 feet by 2050. Stone Living Lab, a Massachusetts research group, is working to minimize the effects of those rising sea...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0