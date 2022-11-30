ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open to all eligible households

The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state launched its annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign drive with a kickoff breakfast recently that also featured special recognition of a GNEF volunteer. GNEF, which is now open to all eligible households, helps...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents

Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
The Truth About Plastics Recycling

We know you’ve seen the headlines that plastic recycling is a “dead end” or, even worse, “a dumpster fire,” and we know you’ve got questions. This month, we are setting the record straight. Plastics recycling is real and is happening in Massachusetts. News stories that say otherwise aren’t telling the whole story and don’t reflect the reality of recycling in our state.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Military Bases in Massachusetts, Significant Contributors to Environmental Racism Among Communities of Color

Environmental racism, which occurs when communities of color are disproportionately exposed to harmful pollutants, is a worldwide phenomenon. What has been fueling environmental racism over the past four decades is poverty, inaccessibility of affordable land or rent, globalization, and lack of power to fight corporations. As a result, most people of color have no choice but to live near pollution hotspots such as truck routes, industrial sites, ports, toxic landfills, and military bases. Massachusetts is no exception when it comes to environmental racism.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear

We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
