Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
santaclaranews.org
Tragic Car Accident in Santa Clara This Weekend, Police Ask for Assistance
Two vehicles collided on San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real just after midnight on Friday. One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Santa Clara police department, a Volvo was speeding westbound on El Camino Real at San Tomas Expressway and likely ran a red light.
Bay Area rain forecast for Thursday could be heavier than expected
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early December storm that’s currently on track to hit the Bay Area late tonight could bring heavier than expected rainfall levels, according to the latest forecast. With wet weather set to descend on the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, PG&E is warning people to be prepared. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla […]
pajaronian.com
Power outage affects thousands
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Thousands of people in Mid- and North county were without power Wednesday night, and PG&E crews turned the lights back on for more than 5,000 people in Santa Cruz by 6:30pm. More than 11,000 were still in the dark in Soquel, Capitola, parts of Santa Cruz and...
