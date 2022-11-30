ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pajaronian.com

Mariners sink ‘Catz in non-league action | Boys soccer

APTOS—Aptos High junior Eddie Alvarez has been slowly making a name for himself as one of the premier soccer players in the area. The Mariners’ superstar forward made a case for himself Tuesday night in a 3-0 shutout win over perennial powerhouse Watsonville High in non-league action. “Towards...
APTOS, CA
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pajaronian.com

‘Catz on the search for new football head coach

WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville High football program is on the hunt for a new head coach this offseason after the school announced that Anthony Valdivia was relieved of his duties. Watsonville High Assistant Principal Joe Gregorio said it ultimately came down to a personnel issue. “As a district and as a...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Daily Trojan

USC’S second-in-command announces resignation

Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pajaronian.com

A life, preserved: In memory of famed local taxidermist Richard Gurnee

Watsonville native Richard Gurnee, who revolutionized the field of scientific taxidermy by pioneering a freeze-drying technique still employed worldwide, died in October after a brief illness. He was 87. Gurnee graduated from Watsonville High School in 1954, and then studied zoology at Humboldt State University. But his love for the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Here’s how much rain the Bay Area could be in for this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend continues this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain beginning Thursday. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. “I’m very happy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain forecast for Thursday could be heavier than expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early December storm that’s currently on track to hit the Bay Area late tonight could bring heavier than expected rainfall levels, according to the latest forecast. With wet weather set to descend on the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, PG&E is warning people to be prepared. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla […]
pajaronian.com

Power outage affects thousands

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Thousands of people in Mid- and North county were without power Wednesday night, and PG&E crews turned the lights back on for more than 5,000 people in Santa Cruz by 6:30pm. More than 11,000 were still in the dark in Soquel, Capitola, parts of Santa Cruz and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

