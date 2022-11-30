Read full article on original website
Bertrand evens record with win over Axtell
AXTELL — Bertrand earned its first win and handed Axtell its first loss of the season on Friday, 55-48. The Wildcats fell behind 7-0 early and battled back, but didn’t do enough to come out with a victory. Axtell (1-1) headed into the fourth quarter with a 41-40...
Former KHS standout Stalbird has championship hopes on No. 1 South Dakota State
Isaiah Stalbird has seen his championship opportunity slip away before, and he doesn’t want it to happen again. He will get another chance over the next few weeks as his South Dakota State team is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I-FCS playoffs and will face Delaware at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the west.
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2
Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2. The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves. “Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage
KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. -- One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been broken and the business...
KPD announces priority traffic enforcement zones for December
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced that its priority traffic enforcement areas for December are:. • W. 20th Street: Fifth Avenue to 15th Avenue. • 35th Street: Sixth...
