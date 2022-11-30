Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Troubling Info About Chicago Bears’ New Acquisition Revealed
After a rash of injuries struck the Chicago Bears in Week 12, an obvious decision about the roster was made. They went out to find some depth. As Week 13 has gotten underway, a rather unflattering stat about one of those depth additions has surfaced. It has brought not only his signing but his entire career up to this point into question.
lastwordonsports.com
Ruby Soho Returns on Dynamite
The night of returns in AEW countries in Indiana. After Hangman Page made his return to AEW, Ruby Soho made her return to AEW in her home state of Indiana. Her return came following a match between Anna Jay and Willow Nightingale. Tay Melo accompanied Anna Jay to ringside but it was not enough to help Anna Jay get the win. Tay got into the ring after the match to comfort Jay. That was when Ruby’s music hit and she made her return. Anna and Tay looked to the entrance ramp only for Ruby to come from behind to attack Tay. Anna attempted to help but was quickly taken out by Ruby.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE SmackDown Tonight (2/12/22) – Friday Night SmackDown Card
WWE SmackDown tonight comes at you from FS1 as the weekly show has been shoved to the side for a week. In response, WWE has not loaded up the card, in fact, we currently only have one single match announced for the show. With that, let’s take a look at the announced WWE SmackDown card for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AEW Rampage Card Tonight (12/02/22)
AEW continues its sophomore run at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum with this AEW Rampage card tonight in another taped episode. The first time AEW came to town was for the November 10 edition of Dynamite last year which saw Bryan Danielson defeating Rocky Romero and the start of Dax Harwood’s singles run of matches as he faced off against PAC. This week saw it continue as he faced Bryan Danielson.
lastwordonsports.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers & Results (12/2/22)
AEW Dynamite this week was an exciting episode spearheaded by the returns of Hangman Page and Ruby Soho. After that episode, the fans in attendance were treated to a taping for AEW Rampage which will air on Friday. Let’s take a look at the AEW Rampage results for the December 2 edition of the show.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: GCW One Afternoon Only (12/4/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
Making its Jeffersonville, Indiana debut, Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW One Afternoon Only. This Sunday, the independent wrestling powerhouse brings a stacked card of action to the Kentuckiana area. Included on the card in question are Billie Starkz, EFFY, The Rejects, and GCW Tag Team Champions Los Macizos. Furthermore, the action is set to air live exclusively on FITE+, so for those that are unable to attend live, know that you aren’t without options to watch. With all of this said, let’s take a look at what’s in store when GCW presents One Afternoon Only, live from The Arena in Jeffersonville.
Comments / 0