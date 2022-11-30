Suspect in Pahrump kidnapping, attempted murder case on the run with teenage son, nearly a dozen previous encounters with the law

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not every culture celebrates the New Year by turning the calendar page on Jan. 1. Here are different dates for new year in some other cultures:. Chinese New Year: Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the Year of the Rabbit and follows the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It’s also known as the Lunar New Year of the Spring Festival. Each year it falls on the New Moon, sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. Several Asian cultures follow the same “calendar,” including Korea and Vietnam.

