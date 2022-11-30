Suspect in Pahrump kidnapping, attempted murder case on the run with teenage son, nearly a dozen previous encounters with the law

Read full article on original website
Man claims self-defense in deadly east Las Vegas valley stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at an east valley apartment complex, Metro said. Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.
Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip being treated as barricade after reckless driving, police say
A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade situation. Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip being treated as …. A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade situation. I-Team: Severed head murder...
UPDATE: Man hit by car when walking outside marked crosswalk dies from injuries, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man hit by a car when he was walking outside a marked crosswalk on Las Vegas Boulevard North near East Washington Avenue has died from his injuries, Metro police said Saturday. The man, 58, was taken to University Medical Center after being struck at...
Las Vegas felon sentenced to prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas with prior felony convictions was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of six firearms. Alfonzo Lee Womack, 30, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum. According to court documents,...
Clark County picked to learn new tech skills
Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. I-Team: Severed head murder evidence revealed. A man accused of dismembering his acquaintance was caught on...
Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Carnegie Hall performance
A Las Vegas high school choir is heading to the Big Apple and a big stage: Carnegie Hall. But, fundraising for this Title I school is the one obstacle standing in the way. Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for …. A Las Vegas high school choir is heading...
Experts advocate for a new approach to student safety at Las Vegas conference
All this week, teachers, school administrators, officers, and counselors were among the hundreds of people in Las Vegas for a conference on student safety. Experts advocate for a new approach to student safety …. All this week, teachers, school administrators, officers, and counselors were among the hundreds of people in...
New health center in Historic Westside neighborhood focuses on senior citizen care
Las Vegas' Historic Westside area continues to grow and a number of health services are now more accessible following the addition of a new medical center for senior citizens. New health center in Historic Westside neighborhood …. Las Vegas' Historic Westside area continues to grow and a number of health...
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11:17 p.m.
Chilly evening in the 40s with lows around 40 this time around. Winds not an issue overnight. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first time in the history of what now is Harry Reid International Airport, more than 5 million passengers flew in and out of the facility in a single month.
Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport surpass 5M for first time
For the first time in the history of what now is Harry Reid International Airport, more than 5 million passengers flew in and out of the facility in a single month. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first time in the history of what now is...
Jan. 1 marks New Year in Las Vegas, but not all cultures follow same calendar
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not every culture celebrates the New Year by turning the calendar page on Jan. 1. Here are different dates for new year in some other cultures:. Chinese New Year: Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the Year of the Rabbit and follows the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It’s also known as the Lunar New Year of the Spring Festival. Each year it falls on the New Moon, sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. Several Asian cultures follow the same “calendar,” including Korea and Vietnam.
More than just a donut with Mochinut Henderson
Las Vegas Now is back at Mochinut Henderson. This time they find out what makes their donuts special, how their milk tea bobas are made and sample one of their best-selling Korean style rice hotdogs.
Deluxe HydraFacial for a JLo glow with Pearl Skin Studio
Aesthetician Katia Simonenko demonstrates the new JLo Beauty Booster Deluxe HydraFacial treatment, now available at Pearl Skin Studio. Be sure to take advantage of their Special Offer: Book a JLo Booster Deluxe HydraFacial appointment and receive a FREE Jan Marini BioGlycolic Cleanser ($45 value) when you mention LAS VEGAS NOW.
Kicking off the GR8 Toy Drive with Telus International
With the help of Telus International, the GR8 Toy Drive begins tomorrow, December 2nd. Talent Acquisition Regional Director Karen Muniz is in studio to remind us to stop by their location at 2251 S. Decatur Blvd during business hours and drop off any new, unopened toys. Donations benefit the Shade Tree.
What’s Cool At School? – Middle School robotics students
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When the 6th, 7th & 8th graders at O’Callaghan Middle School tell you “this isn’t your father’s middle school” they’re not messing around. You know there’s something extra going on there when you find out the school has another name for itself: “The i3 Learn Academy,” where those three “I”s are “innovative” “interactive” and “individualized.”
