Bronx, NY

Bronx boy, 12, reported missing

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket.

He’s about 4 feet, 8 inches tall and has a thin build. Delorbe has black hair and brown eyes. Police released a picture of the boy. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

24K LIGHTS
3d ago

I'm trying to comprehend something here 🤔 why would he be leaving by himself anywhere at 1:00 a.m. in the morning? did he suffer from any illnesses whether it was physical or mental?? what are the parents saying???

