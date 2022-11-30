Bronx boy, 12, reported missing
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.
Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket.
He’s about 4 feet, 8 inches tall and has a thin build. Delorbe has black hair and brown eyes. Police released a picture of the boy. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.
