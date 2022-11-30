Roseville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Roseville.
The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with West Park High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Woodland High School
West Park High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Vista del Lago High School - Folsom basketball team will have a game with Roseville High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
Roseville High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with West Park High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Woodland High School
West Park High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
