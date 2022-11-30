ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Roseville.

The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with West Park High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Woodland High School
West Park High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Vista del Lago High School - Folsom basketball team will have a game with Roseville High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
Roseville High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with West Park High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Woodland High School
West Park High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Elk Grove Citizen

Former EGUSD coach claims there’s now fewer good football teams

Joe Cattolico almost picked up another Section championship Saturday when his Granite Bay football team dropped a 51-48 shootout to Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Football Championship game. (See game highlights) The last time Cattolico coached a Section winner was when his Pleasant Grove Eagles defeated Monterey...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. carrying on legacy of Grant football legend

FOLSOM (CBS13) -- If his name wasn't enough to remind him, Onterrio Smith, Jr. knew from a young age he carried a legacy. "I played for the Grant Junior Pacers for most of my youth career and I always used to see his touchdown [plaques] and yards and was always reminded of how good he was," Smith, Jr. said of his father. Onterrio Smith, Sr. is a legend in Sacramento high school football history and was a part of a Grant Pacers team that has achieved near-mythical status over the years. His recruitment brought Tennessee head football coach Phil Fulmer, fresh off...
FOLSOM, CA
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1

Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury

An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights Big Lots closing in January

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Big Lots location in Citrus Heights is scheduled to close in January, according to a spokesperson. A recent social media post identified high crime and theft rates as being the reason for closing, but Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney did not confirm why the location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. is closing.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.  The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.  The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People

Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Truck slides into utility pole in Calaveras County

BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck slid into a utility pole Thursday morning, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said. According to the fire department, the incident happened on Camanche Parkway in Burson. The fire department said its own crew and CAL FIRE both responded to the collision and that no one...
BURSON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rain or shine, Auburn's annual Festival of Lights Parade is a go

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Festival of Lights Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 – rain or shine. There were times years ago when parade organizers had a second date planned in case of bad weather, but the rain date caused a serious drop in entries, volunteers and crowds, according to Steve Galyardt, chair of the Festival of Lights Parade committee. There was also the year when it rained on the rain date, he said.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
ROSEVILLE, CA
boatingindustry.com

Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine

Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Our Great Davis Schools Are in Trouble

Davis, CA – For a number of years I have been warning this community that the great Davis school system risks coming crashing down on our heads as we look the other way. In just my relatively brief time covering local issues, the district has been able to avert a number of very serious crises. But long term, I think without strong interventions from our community, we are facing a long and perhaps slow decline.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento residents share mixed reactions on Thursday's rain

SACRAMENTO — The wind and rain made for a messy commute across the valley Thursday morning. The rain cleared out by the afternoon but left cold temperatures in the evening. Thursday had a cold and wet morning as rain drenched much-needed parts of the Central Valley. The wind blew leaves off of the trees and into the streets in parts of downtown Sacramento.City street crews worked throughout the day clearing leaves and preventing them from piling up near storm drains."It's best to keep them out of storm drains to allow water to flow freely. When you drive through a corner and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
DogTime

Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents

Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government.  According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

New Taylor Road traffic signal operating

The newly-installed traffic signal on Taylor Road and the Golfland Sunsplash parking lot entrance in Roseville was activated Nov. 17, according to a city of Roseville press release. The signal is a flashing yellow arrow alerting drivers to yield to oncoming traffic and decrease waiting times for drivers trying to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
