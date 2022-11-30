Roseville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FOLSOM (CBS13) -- If his name wasn't enough to remind him, Onterrio Smith, Jr. knew from a young age he carried a legacy. "I played for the Grant Junior Pacers for most of my youth career and I always used to see his touchdown [plaques] and yards and was always reminded of how good he was," Smith, Jr. said of his father. Onterrio Smith, Sr. is a legend in Sacramento high school football history and was a part of a Grant Pacers team that has achieved near-mythical status over the years. His recruitment brought Tennessee head football coach Phil Fulmer, fresh off...

FOLSOM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO