International Business Times
Australia's Albanese Wins Industrial Relations Vote, Tougher Challenges Ahead
Australia's parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who came to power in...
Russian Army Is Withdrawing From Another Ukrainian Region: Soldiers 'Preparing For Evacuation'
Certain units of the Russian army are now withdrawing from their positions in the temporarily occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The Russian army has abandoned the police station and school buildings in the village of Mykhailivka. Moscow's troops are also abandoning the private homes they looted in the city of Polohy and the village of Inzhenerne, as per the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
South Africa's Ruling Party To Decide Ramaphosa's Future Over 'Farmgate' Scandal
Senior officials in South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) were gathering on Friday to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should stay on after an inquiry found evidence of misconduct over cash hidden at his farm. His future has been in doubt since publication on Wednesday of a report by...
Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'
Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
Brussels Attacks Trial Stirs Painful Memories
Many hundreds of those who survived the 2016 jihadist attacks on Brussels' metro and airport were left maimed, traumatised or bereaved. As the trial begins for defendants accused of plotting Belgium's worst peacetime massacre -- which left 32 dead -- some will take the chance to have their accounts heard.
Three Ukrainian Embassies Attacked; Sent Threatening Letters 'Soaked In Red Liquid'
At least three Ukrainian embassies have been attacked over the past two days, leaving at least one worker with injuries, according to reports and a Ukrainian official. On Wednesday, an employee working at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, was injured after an envelope he was checking exploded in his hands. It is unclear whether the worker was opening the letter or moving the envelope at the time of the explosion. The letter was reportedly soaked in red liquid.
Inside China's Fight Over The Future Of Zero-COVID
Samuel Ren is sick of zero-COVID. "Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold," said the IT worker in his mid-20s in Shanghai, describing China's ongoing lockdown measures as "ridiculous". His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won't sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of...
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
Huawei CFO's U.S. Bank Fraud Charges To Be Dismissed
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China. Meng struck a deal with the prosecutors last year for the charges against her to...
In Crowded Camps, Rohingya Refugees Embrace Family Planning
Rohingya cleric Abdur Rashid still believes children are divine gifts, but life in a Bangladeshi refugee camp with six little mouths to feed has left him and his wife unwilling to accept another heavenly blessing. Earlier this year, his wife Nosmin asked doctors to fit her with a contraceptive implant,...
India's Bishnoi Community, The Original Eco-warriors
Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre run by India's Bishnoi community, who have been fighting to protect the environment for more than 500 years. Ram, a member of the Hindu sect, has devoted his life to animals, bringing those in distress...
US Politicians Return, Re-Gift Donations Received From Disgraced FTX CEO
Weeks after the controversial collapse of the crypto derivatives exchange FTX and the resignation of its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, U.S. politicians, the majority of them Democrats, have returned or re-gifted the donations they received from the tarnished crypto empire founder. The FTX fiasco is not yet over. When Bankman-Fried's business...
55% Of Russians Want Peace Talks With Ukraine; War Supporters Drop By 32%
The majority of Russians now want peace negotiations with Ukraine, an opinion poll commissioned by the Kremlin showed, as Russia's protracted "special military operation" enters its 10th month. The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) for Kremlin's "internal use," revealed that 55% of Russians advocate peace talks with...
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He 'Didn't Ever Try To Commit Fraud'
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, attempted to distance himself from suggestions of fraud in his first public appearance since his company's collapse stunned investors and left creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars. Speaking via video link at the New York Times' Dealbook...
Crunch UN Biodiversity Meeting Seeks To Save 'Planet In Crisis'
Delegates from nearly 200 countries meet in Montreal next week to hammer out a new global biodiversity deal to protect ecosystems and species from further human destruction. The meeting follows crucial climate change talks in Egypt in November, where leaders failed to forge any breakthroughs on scaling down fossil fuels and slashing planet-warming emissions.
Russia Assembles Long-Range Bomber Fleet: Is Moscow Prepping A Massive Blow To Ukraine?
As Ukrainians continue to struggle with their crippled civilian infrastructure caused by the barrage of Russian drone strikes, media reports and top Ukrainian military officials say Moscow is planning to launch a large-scale bombing attack on Ukraine, involving long-range strategic bombers, in the near future. Media reports based on satellite...
Two Palestinian Fighters Killed In Israel West Bank Raid
Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian militants on Thursday during an arrest raid that sparked gun battles in a West Bank stronghold of hardline factions, said Palestinian officials and Israel's army. Muhammad Ayman al-Saadi, 26, and Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, were "killed by the Israeli occupation bullets at dawn today...
China, Russia Keep Up Pressure On US Allies; Fly Warplanes Into Sea Of Japan
Notwithstanding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing are keeping up the pressure on U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific. On Wednesday morning, Russian Tupolev-95 long-range bombers and Chinese H-6 bombers, along with Russian Su-35 fighters, carried out joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea following which Japan and South Korea scrambled their fighter jets.
