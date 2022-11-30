ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Metro High School basketball team will have a game with Edwardsville High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Metro High School
Edwardsville High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jerseyville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Civic Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Jersey Community High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JERSEYVILLE, IL
clarksvillenow.com

Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX 2

TKO: SLU vs Mizzou in basketball. Will we ever see it again?

It’s an annual thought. Right around late November, “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinionstarts wondering why exactly is it that SLU and Mizzou don’t play in basketball?It makes too much sense. The Billikens last four games (Memphis, Paul Quinn, Auburn,Tennessee State) were all against teams named Tigers. Isn’t it time they get to play the Tigersthat are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked

St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Final First Friday shopping tonight in Alton

It’s the third and final installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at more than 20 locations across the downtown Alton district tonight. First Fridays gives you a chance to visit a number of downtown businesses and take advantage of free shuttle service with parking next to Jacoby Arts Center.
ALTON, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy