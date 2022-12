Human skeletal remains recovered in Rains County yesterday have been sent to an identification lab at the University of North Texas in Denton. This afternoon, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the remains have not been identified and discouraged speculation about the identity of the deceased. In Rains County yesterday, local officials received a report of the remains being found on a property in Rains County. An official release did not give details about the property or the location. Yesterday multiple law enforcement vehicles were observed along and near U.S. Highway 276 in western Rains County.

RAINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO