ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Draw Down for Silver Lake Planned for Dam Maintenance

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) has announced plans to draw down Silver Lake starting Dec. 9. RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson says the drawdown is to allow crews to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam. RPU is working on the replacement project with the Minnesota DNR and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
WASECA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester

In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof

What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
KASSON, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6

Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Unbuckled Drivers Killed in SE Minnesota Crash

Brownsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Both drivers lost their lives as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says a northbound Chevy sedan and southbound Infiniti sedan collided in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26 near the Minnesota-Iowa State lane around 3:50 p.m. The Chevy driver was identified as 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville and the Infinity driver was identified as 42-year-old James Adducci of La Crosse.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Local impacts of Tuesday’s snowfall

(ABC 6 News) – Snow has been consistently falling since this morning, with communities in Steele, Dodge, and Freeborn counties particularly seeing a lot of snowfall. MnDOT crews from all across the state have been out and about since 3 am Tuesday. “We’ve got 102 snow plows across southeast...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy