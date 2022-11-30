Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store May Be Built Near Costco in Rochester
If you need to get groceries, looks like northwest Rochester, Minnesota is now the hot spot for all of the stores. Plans for a brand-new Cub Foods were recently submitted to the City of Rochester and it will just be a hop, skip, and a jump away from several other grocery store locations.
Ghost Kitchen That’s Served Over 1 Million Burgers is Now in Rochester
One of the most popular Ghost Kitchens in the United States, MrBeast Burger, is serving up their food in Rochester, Minnesota and you'll NEVER guess where the burgers are being made! That's not the only Ghost Kitchen making magic happen in a kitchen in the med city. There are 3 others that are pretty popular on the online ordering apps.
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
Popular Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023
Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023. Our freezing days in Southeast Minnesota just got a little bit brighter because the news broke that Social ICE, Thursdays Downtown, and 12 other fun events are coming back to Rochester, Minnesota. Full List of Downtown Rochester Events for...
Draw Down for Silver Lake Planned for Dam Maintenance
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) has announced plans to draw down Silver Lake starting Dec. 9. RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson says the drawdown is to allow crews to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam. RPU is working on the replacement project with the Minnesota DNR and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester
In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
You’ll See A Lot Of Law Enforcement at Rochester’s Walmart on Saturday
The holiday shopping season is off to a hot start with consumers spending more than in previous years. Shoppers spent more than $5.3 billion online on Thanksgiving, more than $9 billion on Black Friday, a little over $4.5 billion on Small Business Saturday and an estimated $11.3-billion was spent on Cyber Monday.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Unbuckled Drivers Killed in SE Minnesota Crash
Brownsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Both drivers lost their lives as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says a northbound Chevy sedan and southbound Infiniti sedan collided in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26 near the Minnesota-Iowa State lane around 3:50 p.m. The Chevy driver was identified as 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville and the Infinity driver was identified as 42-year-old James Adducci of La Crosse.
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Local impacts of Tuesday’s snowfall
(ABC 6 News) – Snow has been consistently falling since this morning, with communities in Steele, Dodge, and Freeborn counties particularly seeing a lot of snowfall. MnDOT crews from all across the state have been out and about since 3 am Tuesday. “We’ve got 102 snow plows across southeast...
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
Accused Rochester Area Catalytic Converter Thief is Back in Jail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who was described by local authorities a year ago as the suspect for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts in the Rochester area is back in jail. 37-year-old Shaun Clement, who is currently scheduled to stand trial early next year on...
