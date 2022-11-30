Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
wgel.com
ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police detective bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of Thanksgiving. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last...
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Black Friday Theft in Pittsfield
Three people were arrested on theft and drug charges after they attempted to score the ultimate black Friday deal in Pike County last week. The Pittsfield Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at the Farm and Home store located on West Washington Street in Pittsfield at approximately 8 pm Friday.
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
newschannel20.com
Girard man sentenced to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS) — A Girard man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday. Michael Pitman, 36, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison to be followed by 60 months of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On May...
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois Foodbank drive-up food giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank is having a drive-up food giveaway. The giveaway is at 11:30 a.m. on December 9, at Eastview Baptist Church 2277 E Black Ave Springfield, Il 62702. Officials say no registration is required, and to please clear space for the food in...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
newschannel20.com
The Holiday of Lights Parade Returns to Downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The 2022 Springfield Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to Downtown Springfield. Springfield Jaycees has presented the Holiday Lights Parade for over 70 years. The parade is a part of the Downtown Springfield Inc. 2022 Holiday Walk. The event is free for the public and...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
newschannel20.com
Christian County Sheriff speaks out on SAFE-T Act concerns
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois General Assembly approved follow-up clarifications on Thursday night to the controversial Pre-Trial Fairness Act, which is a part of the criminal justice reform bill, the SAFE-T Act. This comes just weeks before the provisions to end cash bail take effect. The House approved...
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
newschannel20.com
Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
Comments / 0