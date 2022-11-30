Read full article on original website
Related
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and accused of kidnapping and murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
The teen who was refused the chance to be with her dad as he was executed says the ‘justice system failed me’
Khorry Ramey entered the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday morning to visit her father, Kevin Johnson, for a final time. The prison guards would not allow them to embrace, but the 19-year-old was permitted to bring her 2-month-old son, Kaius. Ramey said Johnson wept. "We had a...
Madame Noire
Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence
Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Police search for suspect in unprovoked Center City attack
Police are investigating a daytime assault of a 23-year-old college student near Broad and Spruce streets. Instagram video has surfaced of the November attack.
Comments / 0