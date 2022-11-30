ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
Madame Noire

Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence

Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
LOUISIANA STATE

