Savannah, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District

Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Fat Tuesday quietly opens 2 additional Downtown Savannah locations

Fat Tuesday, home of the original frozen cocktail and the famous 190 Octane®, has opened two new Savannah locations on River Street and Bay Street just in time for the holiday season. Since the opening of the first location on West Bryan St. this past June, Fat Tuesday has become a go-to spot in the Historic District, serving up good vibes, great music, and loads of its signature 190 Octane®, powerful Cat 5 Hurricane®, and thrilling Electric Lemonade® to customers visiting Savannah. The two new locations are welcome additions to the scene, as customers stop by for one of the famous frozen drinks while bar-hopping, shopping, or walking through the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
STATESBORO, GA
abccolumbia.com

30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting leaves man seriously injured in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting seriously injured a man in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department said the shooting happened on the 800 block of W. 38th Street. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

