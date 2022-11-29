Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
This weekend in Savannah: Meet Paula Deen, enjoy Savannah’s Christmas Market and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city. Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet […]
December 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include visits from Santa, a 5K run, and fresh farmers markets. Click to read more.
eatitandlikeit.com
Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District
Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
eatitandlikeit.com
Fat Tuesday quietly opens 2 additional Downtown Savannah locations
Fat Tuesday, home of the original frozen cocktail and the famous 190 Octane®, has opened two new Savannah locations on River Street and Bay Street just in time for the holiday season. Since the opening of the first location on West Bryan St. this past June, Fat Tuesday has become a go-to spot in the Historic District, serving up good vibes, great music, and loads of its signature 190 Octane®, powerful Cat 5 Hurricane®, and thrilling Electric Lemonade® to customers visiting Savannah. The two new locations are welcome additions to the scene, as customers stop by for one of the famous frozen drinks while bar-hopping, shopping, or walking through the city.
wtoc.com
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade. WTOC’s Dawn Baker was a host at this year’s parade. We also brought our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
wtoc.com
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
abccolumbia.com
30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
WJCL
AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 19 – Dec 1, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EMMA’S. 455 COMMERCE DR STATESBORO, GA 30461. Phone Number:. Permit Type: Food Service. Last Inspection Score: 87.
Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
A once-homeless Georgia veteran rises through ranks, becoming general manager of Planet Fitness
STATESBORO, Ga. — From tragedy to triumph, a Bulloch County veteran is sharing his journey of being homeless to becoming the general manager of a Planet Fitness in Statesboro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WJCL-TV, D’Angelo Shaw served 12 years in the...
wtoc.com
Some parents disappointed in notification from school system during hoax shooter call at Savannah High
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is breaking down the timeline of the hoax phone call claim that there was an active shooter at Savannah High School on Wednesday. Upset parents say they weren’t notified by the school district until two hours after the district was aware of the threat.
Shooting leaves man seriously injured in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting seriously injured a man in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department said the shooting happened on the 800 block of W. 38th Street. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
VIDEO | Bulloch Commissioners and Statesboro City Council hold joint meeting
For the first time since 2018, our communities two local governing bodies, Bulloch County Commissioners and Statesboro City Council came together for a joint meeting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Bulloch County hosted the meeting at their temporarily meeting space in the Honey Bowen building. Roy Thompson, Bulloch Commission Chairman...
Comments / 1