Fat Tuesday, home of the original frozen cocktail and the famous 190 Octane®, has opened two new Savannah locations on River Street and Bay Street just in time for the holiday season. Since the opening of the first location on West Bryan St. this past June, Fat Tuesday has become a go-to spot in the Historic District, serving up good vibes, great music, and loads of its signature 190 Octane®, powerful Cat 5 Hurricane®, and thrilling Electric Lemonade® to customers visiting Savannah. The two new locations are welcome additions to the scene, as customers stop by for one of the famous frozen drinks while bar-hopping, shopping, or walking through the city.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO