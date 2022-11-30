ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas police searching for man who fatally shot Family Dollar employee

DALLAS - Dallas police need your help finding a man wanted for murdering a dollar store employee Thursday night. Police released surveillance footage of the man they want to find. They say he confronted 46-year-old Tenery Walker at the store and shot and killed him. Police are still searching for...
DALLAS, TX
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
US Marshals arrest boyfriend of woman murdered in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - The boyfriend of a woman who was murdered in Arlington was arrested Thursday morning in Lewisville. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Jose Moreno Castaneda and took him into custody on a probation violation warrant. Investigators call him a person of interest in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting is in police custody after pursuit

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into police custody. It happened at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1517 East Roberts Street in Fort Worth. When Fort Worth police arrived, there were two victims in a field across the street from the adress. One of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the second victim is in surgery Wednesday night. Police say the suspect left the scene. Special response teams located the vehicle the suspect was in on the east side of Fort Worth and began a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged at this time with aggravated assault. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Two sent to Texas to face criminal charges for murder and robbery

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals have been handed over to authorities in Texas to face criminal charges. On Wednesday, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited the pair to the United States to face separate charges. José Luis “M” was summoned by the District Court 177...
TEXAS STATE
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road

The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX

