Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
‘A Downtown Evansville’ Christmas event takes place Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Christmas celebration took place in downtown Evansville on Saturday afternoon. Downtown Evansville hosted its 7th annual holiday celebration, “A Downtown Evansville” on Main Street. The event hosted many free activities such as; holiday music, pictures with Santa, a visit with Clara the Reindeer,...
14news.com
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force is warning businesses to take Tianeptine off of their shelves. Back in March, the drug became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana making it illegal to sell or own. Officials say Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names...
14news.com
Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Public Works in Evansville approved funding for several community projects on Thursday. Two of those projects were from Hope of Evansville and Memorial Community Development Corporation. Hope of Evansville will receive $40,000 to provide housing counseling and down payment assistance. The Memorial Community Development Corporation received $200,000 for the Memorial CDC Youth Employment Program, which provides tools for young employees.
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
14news.com
OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro. Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend. Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020. Since then, the station...
14news.com
Dispatch: Authorties repond to crash on I-64 in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms a report of a crash that occurred on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. We are working to learn how many cars were involved or if there were...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
14news.com
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
14news.com
First spot officially leased in new food hall downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spot in the new Main Street Food Hall has officially been filled, according to real estate broker Jason Dicken. Dicken posted on social media that a restaurant has filled one of the open spots. According to the post, four spots remain open, and anyone interested...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
14news.com
New alert system in place for Henderson flood levels
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new alert system is in place for people in Henderson to track flood levels. The flood and forecast gauge was installed in 2014 on the Ohio River, but the alert system connected to it is now ready to go. That’s according to Henderson Emergency Management....
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
14news.com
Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday. “Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m....
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
14news.com
EPD looking for construction site thief
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks. They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
14news.com
Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
wamwamfm.com
Grant Awarded To Renovate the Historical Brett-Burton House in Washington
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.
Comments / 0