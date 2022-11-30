ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in DECEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Alamogordo/Otero County. Winter Wonderland 2022...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hoover has show, sale Dec. 4 at Temple Beth-El

More than two dozen paintings by award-winning Las Cruces artist Annetta Hoover will be on exhibit and for sale during her art show, “Celebrating Friendship: A Legacy of Art,” 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Temple Beth-El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Ave. The art show, a fundraiser for Temple...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
ValleyCentral

Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Messina wins WE Mean Business Woman award

New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center presented its first Women Entrepreneurs (WE) Mean Business Women Entrepreneur of the Year award to Leah Messina, founder and CEO of Sinuate Media in Las Cruces, on Nov. 17, NMSU said in a news release. Messina received the award during a reception that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Deming Headlight stays local after recent acquisition

Nickolas Seibel, Editor and Publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, recently acquired the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. The Headlight had seen a large number of layoffs, but once he acquired the paper, it began circulating again in early November. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number...
DEMING, NM
kunm.org

With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank needs your help

EL PASO, Texas - Inflation is hurting everyone, it’s forcing families, even those with multiple incomes, to seek assistance. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's mission is to combat the hunger crisis in our region. The food bank has seen an increase in demand due to the recent spike in the...
EL PASO, TX

