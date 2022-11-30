Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in DECEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Alamogordo/Otero County. Winter Wonderland 2022...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hoover has show, sale Dec. 4 at Temple Beth-El
More than two dozen paintings by award-winning Las Cruces artist Annetta Hoover will be on exhibit and for sale during her art show, “Celebrating Friendship: A Legacy of Art,” 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Temple Beth-El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Ave. The art show, a fundraiser for Temple...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Deming residents claim they were purposely over-billed for water
State Senator Crystal Diamond also spoke on the accusations, saying they're of great concern. She said if the city has overcharged residents for whatever reason, they need to be reimbursed.
Winter Break 2022: When It Begins for El Paso Students and When Classes Resume
Students will soon be dashing through the doors for their weeks long winter break. 93.1 KISS-FM checked district calendars to find out when El Paso-area school districts shut down for their long winter's nap, and students get turned loose for the holidays. We found that with just one exception, students...
Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
New Mexico health officials see uptick in patients amid ‘tridemic’ concerns
Several doctors and clinics said they're seeing a lot of adult patients with symptoms of multiple viruses. This comes as there's been a surge of RSV, flu, COVID, and seasonal viruses all at the same time.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Messina wins WE Mean Business Woman award
New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center presented its first Women Entrepreneurs (WE) Mean Business Women Entrepreneur of the Year award to Leah Messina, founder and CEO of Sinuate Media in Las Cruces, on Nov. 17, NMSU said in a news release. Messina received the award during a reception that...
krwg.org
Deming Headlight stays local after recent acquisition
Nickolas Seibel, Editor and Publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, recently acquired the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. The Headlight had seen a large number of layoffs, but once he acquired the paper, it began circulating again in early November. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number...
Two El Paso City Council Chief of Staff vying for District 8 seat in runoff
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting for runoffs is underway in El Paso. There are three El Paso City Council races in the runoffs including District 1, District 6, and District 8. The race for District 8 has two current El Paso City Council Chief of Staff vying for the spot. Candidate Chris Canales […]
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
kunm.org
With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
KVIA
The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank needs your help
EL PASO, Texas - Inflation is hurting everyone, it’s forcing families, even those with multiple incomes, to seek assistance. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's mission is to combat the hunger crisis in our region. The food bank has seen an increase in demand due to the recent spike in the...
cbs4local.com
Metal detectors installed at Pan American Center after a deadly shooting in Albuquerque
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Wednesday UTEP and NMSU had a rivalry game in Las Cruces. This came after a deadly shooting on the UNM campus involving a NMSU basketball player. NMSU told CBS4 this was the first time in recent memory the university added metal detectors for a basketball game.
What’s next for El Paso DA’s office as Rosales’s resignation is accepted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One day after El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales appeared in court for the Walmart shooing gag order hearing, her letter of resignation has been signed by Governor Greg Abbott. “Under the advice of counsel, I plead the fifth amendment and assert my constitutional rights to remain silent,” said Rosales […]
Comments / 0