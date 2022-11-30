ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Concord, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Concord.

The Oakland Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Oakland Technical High School
Clayton Valley Charter High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Oakland Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Oakland Technical High School
Clayton Valley Charter High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

