ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Storms move out, cold moves in

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zA2Cr_0jRnnNNG00

TONIGHT: The showers and thunderstorms will be out of Arkansas by 10 pm Tuesday night. Behind the storms, we will see a big drop in temperatures. A strong northwest wind 10-20 mph will cool temperatures into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and breezy. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s with sunny skies. A north wind of around 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another cold one with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds and a few showers will be possible in the evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the forecast looks wet! I have a rain chance for each day from Friday until next Tuesday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram !

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead

A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Unsettled Weather Week Ahead

A series of storm systems and fronts will move through the Mid South over the course of the next week with rain changes expected nearly every day. Cloudy and milder Friday with a good chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures falling into the upper 40s after morning highs in the low 60s.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Dec. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
ARKANSAS STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable

The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

School closures and cancellations due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
MEMPHIS, TN
107.3 PopCrush

Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?

We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

The Jet Stream shows a roller coaster temperature ride for Oklahoma!

The Jet Stream showing a temperature roller coaster ride for the couple of weeks! Up and down we go as fronts move south across the plains. Normally not a wet weather pattern but watching as always. The first front in a series of cold fronts hits Oklahoma late Tuesday wit a big drop in temps but no precipitation!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy