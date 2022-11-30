Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Experience overnight camping in the picturesque steppe in Lang Son
Leaving the bustling city, Hanoi’s family immersed themselves in the peaceful nature of the land of Huu Lung Lang Son. Dong Lam steppe belongs to Huu Lien commune, Huu Lung district, Lang Son province, about 150 km from Hanoi. The area has an area of 100 hectares, famous for its lush grass, and clear blue lake, located between majestic cliffs. This is one of the most popular camping and picnic spots.
yankodesign.com
This tiny hikers’ cabin is perched above the Italian Alpine Valley
Architecture studio BCW Collective designed an aluminum-clad hikers’ cabin overlooking the Italian Alpine Valley. Called Bivacco Brédy, the bivouac shelter is located in the Aosta Valley and was conceptualized by the family of Claudio Brédy, a local politician and Alpinist who died in 2017 during a mountain excursion.
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse
Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
Adventurers on a Budget: The Casita Independence Trailer Is Great for You
Here's a thorough look at the Casita Independence travel trailer, a budget-sized and -priced camper for adventurers on a budget. The post Adventurers on a Budget: The Casita Independence Trailer Is Great for You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Navier 27: An Exciting Entry Into Electric Hydrofoil Boating
The playing field in electric boating continues to expand, and the Navier 27 is no different. This luxurious hydrofoiling watercraft is the latest addition to the Navier lineup, and it does not disappoint. The Navier 27 will turn heads on the water with a sleek design and top-of-the-line performance. Here’s a closer look at this electric boating marvel.
