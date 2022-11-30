Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County hospitals warn about respiratory virus surge
MONTEREY COUNTY — Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Mee Memorial Healthcare System, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and the Monterey County Health Department are urging all residents to act now to protect themselves and their families against respiratory viruses circulating this holiday season, including influenza/flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
benitolink.com
Community collaboration feeds the success of 12 Days of Giving
Information provided by Community FoodBank of San Benito. Embarking upon its eleventh year of supporting essential community services through local nonprofit organizations, the 12 Days of Giving holiday season fundraising campaign is moving into full swing this month. When you donate between Dec. 1 and 12, your dollar receives matching funds and doubles its power.
benitolink.com
BL Special Report: Grant gives neighborhoods hope for drinkable water
Three Hollister neighborhoods frustrated beyond reason will receive $2.2 million to improve their water quality. Heatherwood Estates, Fox Hills and Fischer Subdivisions have spent years and a lot of accumulated costs just trying to have safer water. Experts say the project to improve the water quality will take less than two years.
benitolink.com
Geronimo Barrios
Geronimo Barrios passed on November 26, 2022 away in Hollister, California at the age of 93. A full obituary will be forthcoming. The arrangements are pending at this time.
benitolink.com
Barbara Marie Recalde
Barbara Marie Recalde passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2022, at the age of 83, in. Hollister, California. Nana Barb to her grandchildren and their friends. Barbara was born in Hollister, California to Eugene Klauer and Pearl Johnson on September 14, 1939. She attended local schools graduating from...
KSBW.com
Monterey County residents not receiving EBT funds due to state glitch
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of EBT recipients in Monterey County did not receive their funds on the first of the month due to a glitch, the county reported. When asked for information, Monterey County Department of Social Services (MCDSS) said that the problem prevented cash aid benefits for the CalWORKs and General Assistance programs from loading on cards.
montereycountyweekly.com
The future of development in Soledad hangs in the balance as a proposed annexation comes up for a vote.
It’s not a question of whether Soledad needs to grow – most everyone agrees on yes. The question is how. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County (LAFCO) will decide on a proposal to annex 654 acres north of Soledad’s existing footprint for a housing project in existing agricultural land that has been in the works for over 15 years.
montereycountyweekly.com
Organized thefts make waves throughout Monterey County retail stores.
Smash-and-grab robberies are nothing new, but a few local stores have been hit repeatedly over the last few years: Victoria’s Secret in Salinas, Ulta in Sand City and Apple in Monterey. High-end jewelers have also been robbed. (Store managers were unable to provide comment, and corporate media contacts for chain stores were unavailable by deadline.)
KSBW.com
Salinas residents left without mail after their mailboxes were broken into
SALINAS, Calif. — Nearly 300 residents at the Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas have been without mail delivery for about eight months since their mailboxes were broken into earlier this year. Residents have been left in the dark, waiting for checks, missing bills, and important paperwork. The Post Office...
montereycountyweekly.com
Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, is for sale -- but it won’t come cheap.
As Blake Matheson walks down the hallway of Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, he notes the slant of the floor, which very slightly leans downhill. But oddly, he points out as he gestures into the adobe’s bedroom, the door frames have stayed level. “As the Japanese...
andnowuknow.com
Church Brothers Farms Promotes Vicente Alvarez and Hires Frank Goldner; Brian Church and Jonathan Harmon Comment
SALINAS, CA - Church Brothers Farms’ foodservice and retail programs are growing, and with that growth comes the need for increased harvest capacity. The supplier is battening down the hatches with two changes within its team—one promotion and one new hire. Vicente Alvarez has been promoted to Senior Harvest Manager, and Frank Goldner has joined the team as Director of Grower Operations out of the Baja Coast and San Luis Rio, Colorado, areas.
We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll
Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College's new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here's a sampling of the responses.
KSBW.com
Power Outage in the Laureles Grade area
SALINAS, Calif. — PG&E has reported a power outage on Highway 68 in the Laureles Grade area. As of now, the power outage has affected 1,472 customers. According to officials the outage started around 3 p.m. due to weather-related issues. PG&E states that they will still conduct an investigation to see what other factors could've caused the outage.
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
sanbenito.com
Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin
Areli Munoz grew up admiring her father’s work ethic as a groundskeeper who is going on 43 years with the Hollister School District. Now, as a first-year second-grade teacher at R.O. Hardin Elementary School, she gets the unique opportunity to see her dad in action on campus each week.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3
The Morgan Hill Kiwanis Club’s annual Holiday Lights Parade will take place 5:30-8pm Dec. 3 along Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill. Events start at 5:30pm with the holiday procession featuring local organizations, businesses, clubs, public agencies and Santa’s Magic Ship. After the parade, festivities continue with the City of Morgan Hill’s tree lighting and photos with Santa in front of the Community & Cultural Center.
benitolink.com
San Benito County sees two Thanksgiving Day gun-related incidents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and Hollister Police Department had an eventful Thanksgiving Day as they made a weapons arrest and responded to an unrelated shooting. On Nov. 24 at 3:40 a.m. during a traffic stop near Hillcrest Road and...
KSBW.com
'One step closer': Salinas family hopes for justice for son following arrest
SALINAS, Calif. — "We were talking about how he was very excited to buy his first car and how he was super excited to get his license. And he was 20 credits away from graduating high school." Alexis Misener can still remember the last conversation she had with her...
