SALINAS, CA - Church Brothers Farms’ foodservice and retail programs are growing, and with that growth comes the need for increased harvest capacity. The supplier is battening down the hatches with two changes within its team—one promotion and one new hire. Vicente Alvarez has been promoted to Senior Harvest Manager, and Frank Goldner has joined the team as Director of Grower Operations out of the Baja Coast and San Luis Rio, Colorado, areas.

SALINAS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO