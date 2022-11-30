Colleagues honor departing school board member Houston

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education on Monday honored departing member Virginia Houston at her last meeting on the board.

Houston had been a member of the seven-member ECPPS board since being appointed in 2013 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of board member Allison Wills, who had moved out of the area.

In 2014 Houston was elected to an Inside City Limits seat on the board, and then reelected in 2018. She did not seek reelection this year to a third four-year term.

Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden, who was re-elected to her Outside City Limits seat in the Nov. 8 election, thanked Houston for her service during the school board’s meeting Monday night at Elizabeth City Middle School.

“You have dedicated your whole life to students, to learning,” Warden said.

Pureza, who was reelected to an Inside City Limits seat in the Nov. 8 election, said Houston had been a calming presence on the board over the past nine years.

Board member Rodney Walton thanked Houston for welcoming him when he first joined the board two years ago.

Board member Daniel Spence also expressed appreciation for Houston’s leadership.

“Thank you for always being an educator and an education leader,” Spence said. “Thank you for being a role model on this board.”

Houston said it had been an honor to serve on the school board. She also said she has been glad to serve with Superintendent Keith Parker, even if only for a brief time.

Houston said she would continue to pray for Parker and ECPPS and she thanked Warden for her service and friendship.

Board member George Archuleta, who lost his bid for reelection to an Outside City Limits seat on Nov. 8, did not attend Monday’s meeting. The board does have a plaque of recognition prepared for Archuleta.

Velma Blackmon, a retired professor at Elizabeth City State University, spoke on behalf of several members of Houston’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She said that Houston has represented AKA well in addition to representing citizens, teachers, staff and students of ECPPS.

Houston has spread the word about good things happening in ECPPS, Blackmon said.

Amy Swain, an Elizabeth City native who is a professor at East Carolina University, spoke about her respect for Houston and the impact Houston as a teacher had made on her when she was a student at Sheep-Harney Elementary School.

Johnny Houston, who is Virginia Houston’s husband and a retired professor at ECSU, spoke in his wife’s honor about the importance of education and the difference that teachers can make in a child’s life.

Virginia Houston will be replaced on the ECPPS board by retired Northeastern High School Principal Angela Cobb, who won an Inside City Limits seat in the Nov. 8 election.