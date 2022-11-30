ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Colleagues honor departing school board member Houston

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqFun_0jRnn09o00

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education on Monday honored departing member Virginia Houston at her last meeting on the board.

Houston had been a member of the seven-member ECPPS board since being appointed in 2013 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of board member Allison Wills, who had moved out of the area.

In 2014 Houston was elected to an Inside City Limits seat on the board, and then reelected in 2018. She did not seek reelection this year to a third four-year term.

Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden, who was re-elected to her Outside City Limits seat in the Nov. 8 election, thanked Houston for her service during the school board’s meeting Monday night at Elizabeth City Middle School.

“You have dedicated your whole life to students, to learning,” Warden said.

Pureza, who was reelected to an Inside City Limits seat in the Nov. 8 election, said Houston had been a calming presence on the board over the past nine years.

Board member Rodney Walton thanked Houston for welcoming him when he first joined the board two years ago.

Board member Daniel Spence also expressed appreciation for Houston’s leadership.

“Thank you for always being an educator and an education leader,” Spence said. “Thank you for being a role model on this board.”

Houston said it had been an honor to serve on the school board. She also said she has been glad to serve with Superintendent Keith Parker, even if only for a brief time.

Houston said she would continue to pray for Parker and ECPPS and she thanked Warden for her service and friendship.

Board member George Archuleta, who lost his bid for reelection to an Outside City Limits seat on Nov. 8, did not attend Monday’s meeting. The board does have a plaque of recognition prepared for Archuleta.

Velma Blackmon, a retired professor at Elizabeth City State University, spoke on behalf of several members of Houston’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She said that Houston has represented AKA well in addition to representing citizens, teachers, staff and students of ECPPS.

Houston has spread the word about good things happening in ECPPS, Blackmon said.

Amy Swain, an Elizabeth City native who is a professor at East Carolina University, spoke about her respect for Houston and the impact Houston as a teacher had made on her when she was a student at Sheep-Harney Elementary School.

Johnny Houston, who is Virginia Houston’s husband and a retired professor at ECSU, spoke in his wife’s honor about the importance of education and the difference that teachers can make in a child’s life.

Virginia Houston will be replaced on the ECPPS board by retired Northeastern High School Principal Angela Cobb, who won an Inside City Limits seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pratt hired as HCPS Superintendent

WINTON – Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) has a new leader. At their meeting here Monday night, the Hertford County Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Jesse Pratt as the next superintendent of HCPS. Dr. Pratt will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Expressing his gratitude for...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Brunet Parker gave more than 100 percent

WINTON – A long career with Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) came to a close at the end of November. Brunet Parker, the district’s Public Information Officer, retired from her position after more than 30 years serving with the local school system. A retirement celebration was held at...
WINTON, NC
13newsnow.com

'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Welcoming the Future with Open Arms. We Got This.

It’s been a challenging few years. Between the pandemic and the economy, many people have experienced higher levels of exhaustion, disappointment, and loss. As an organization, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group certainly has had to navigate some rough seas too. Still, we’re choosing to celebrate our many wins and to be grateful as 2022 comes to a close.
DARE COUNTY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy