Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s coming-of-age drama Beautiful Beings debuted in the Panorama section at the Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Europa Cinemas Label award. The film has also been selected as Iceland’s entry for the 2023 Oscars. The film follows Addi, a teenage boy raised by a clairvoyant mother, who adopts a bullied kid into his group of violent misfits and begins to experience a series of dreamlike visions. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “It’s inspired by my youth growing up in the suburbs of Reykjavik,” Guðmundsson said of the film’s origins during Deadline’s Contenders Film: International panel. “I was part of this group of...

39 MINUTES AGO