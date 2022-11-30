Read full article on original website
Related
‘Beautiful Beings’ Duo Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson & Sturla Brandth Grøvlen Expand Their Unique Collaboration – Contenders International
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s coming-of-age drama Beautiful Beings debuted in the Panorama section at the Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Europa Cinemas Label award. The film has also been selected as Iceland’s entry for the 2023 Oscars. The film follows Addi, a teenage boy raised by a clairvoyant mother, who adopts a bullied kid into his group of violent misfits and begins to experience a series of dreamlike visions. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “It’s inspired by my youth growing up in the suburbs of Reykjavik,” Guðmundsson said of the film’s origins during Deadline’s Contenders Film: International panel. “I was part of this group of...
Pakistan legend drops huge ‘India’ bombshell
Arguably the greatest left-arm pacer to play the game, Wasim Akram’s cricket career was marked by numerous controversies. Among the biggest ones was his non-appearance in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India. Surprisingly, Wasim Akram decided against playing the high-profile contest against India 45 minutes before the start of play leaving many in his […] The post Pakistan legend drops huge ‘India’ bombshell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years
The FIFA World Cup group stage officially came to an end on Friday as Brazil secured their spot in the knockout stage despite suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The African side failed to qualify for the Group of 16, but their historic win against the favorites meant that they ended their tournament on […] The post Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. South Korea prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Round of 16 is here, and Brazil will meet South Korea in the first set of the knockout stage. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series as we make a Brazil-South Korea prediction and pick. Brazil advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0. Ultimately, they lost 1-0 […] The post World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. South Korea prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: Japan vs. Croatia prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
It is time for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Japan meets Croatia in the Round of 16 battle on Monday. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series as we make a Japan-Croatia prediction and pick. Japan advanced to the knockout stage after...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0