ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Man sentenced to 5 years in fatal Shelburne hit-and-run

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Peter E. Toomey, 53, fled the scene after striking and killing Rhonda Thompson of Shelburne.

A Northampton man was sentenced to five years in state prison Tuesday after he struck and killed a woman in Shelburne last year.

Peter E. Toomey, 53, pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death, misleading a police officer, and negligent motor vehicle homicide in Franklin Superior Court, according to District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

Toomey’s sentence includes a five-year probation period after his prison time. He will also lose his license for 15 years.

Toomey struck and killed Rhonda Thompson of Shelburne around 6:30 a.m. in the breakdown lane of Route 2. Thompson was taking a morning walk with a friend when Toomey hit her and did not slow down, officials said.

Thompson’s friend flagged down passersby for help, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 15 minutes later.

According to the DA’s office, state police collision analysis team members concluded that Toomey had an unobstructed view of Thompson for 800 feet prior to striking her. They also judged that there were no other vehicles on the roadway, no evidence of solar glare, road defects, or mechanical issues; and that Thompson had no opportunity to avoid being hit by Toomey.

Members of Thompson’s family expressed disdain with Toomey’s sentence, which they believe is too lenient, in court Tuesday. The group, made up of Thompson’s husband, sister, daughter, and friend, also spoke of their grief.

“A bit of me died when she died,” Thompson’s daughter said in a court statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Chicopee man arrested as the alleged ‘Route 91 Bandit’

The "Route 91 Bandit" has allegedly robbed 14 banks and credit unions in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut since September 2021. A Chicopee man believed to be the “Route 91 Bandit” who allegedly robbed 14 banks and credit unions across New England over the past year was arrested Thursday.
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mass. reports 5,068 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths from the past week

The seven-day average of positive test results jumped from 5.59% to 7.14%. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, November 24. Newly reported cases: 5,068. Total confirmed cases: 1,934,804. Newly reported deaths: 63. Total...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Four whales euthanized after stranding in Eastham

The whales' health was deteriorating after three days on the beach and an unsuccessful rescue attempt. Four whales were euthanized on Cape Cod Wednesday, their health having declined after three days on the beach and an unsuccessful rescue attempt the day prior. The pilot whales were deteriorating, and poor weather...
EASTHAM, MA
Boston

Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes

“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston

‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity

“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mild temps and a wet few days ahead

Monday will be pleasant, but Tuesday and Wednesday will bring showers. Massachusetts is in for some unseasonably warm temperatures this coming week, with rain due on Tuesday and Wednesday. “[The Week Ahead] Windy weather along with rain and unseasonably mild temps is on tap for Sat. Dry but seasonably chilly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Photos: World’s largest volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in 38 years Sunday night. The volcano is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. It spans 75 miles and rises 5.6 miles from base to summit. Mauna Loa hasn’t hasn’t erupted since 1984 – the longest eruptive pause in its recorded history.
HAWAII STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy