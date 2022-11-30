Read full article on original website
WNMT AM 650
Duluth Winter Village At The DECC
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Winter Village returns this weekend on Harbor Drive just outside the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. This outdoor and indoor event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a-m until 5 p-m each day. Designed to support small businesses while celebrating the holiday season, the...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
WDIO-TV
Small Business Week: Superior Waffles
On Tower Avenue in Superior, one restaurant is using a breakfast staple to bring joy to customers. Superior Waffles is owned by husband and wife Duo Cal and Natalie Harris. They say their business has really taken off. “Business has been booming. The weekends are bananas”, says Natalie. Superior...
northernnewsnow.com
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
Spend the Night at this Duluth Hotel with the Most Amazing Views of Bentleyville
If you're planning a trip up to Duluth, Minnesota to visit Bentleyville you'll likely want to spend the night up there. It's a bit of a haul from southeast Minnesota and there are plenty of options in and around downtown Duluth including hotels and Airbnbs. But there's one hotel in particular that caught my eye.
WDIO-TV
Winter Village ready to spread holiday cheer
The Duluth Winter Village is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit, You can check it out on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Harbor Drive outside of the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. This is the second year that the Winter Village has been on Harbor Drive. “It’s going to be filled to the brim with all out local artist an artisan good. What a great way for you to get a task done. For many of us holiday shopping is a task… Make it an experience,” Lucie Amundsen tells us.
northernnewsnow.com
PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Winter Village is spending its second year at the DECC, with more than 40 local businesses featured this year. The Winter Village is set for Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. From...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Dec. 2, 2022
There are so many ways to jump into December and get into the holiday spirit Around Town this weekend. The Julebyen Christmas Village is back in Knife River, Minn. Enjoy Scandinavian food, culture, activities, and a market. It goes from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can even take the North Shore Scenic Railroad from Duluth to Knife River.
Watch The Snowy Arrival Of The John G. Munson In The Duluth Harbor
Watch the majestic winter arrival of the bulk carrier, the John G. Munson as it comes into the Duluth Harbor. There's something magical about watching ships come into the Harbor. However, I feel like it's more spectacular when mother nature is doing her thing. Remember when the Viking Octantis pulled...
WDIO-TV
Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions
Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend
After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
City Of Duluth Announces Annual Seasonal Skyline Parkway Closure
It's that time of year. As winter encroaches on the area, a variety of roads that are better used in the warmer weather months start to close. Skyline Parkway is one of those roadways - at least portions of it. The City of Duluth has announced their plans to close...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays
The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
northernnewsnow.com
Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic hockey tournament returned to Duluth Friday. Since 1977, the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament has welcomed teams from across North America to play. This year they are hosting youngsters from Minnesota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Canada who are going head-to-head at six...
