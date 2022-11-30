Read full article on original website
Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup
The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the […] The post Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands
The USMNT officially saw their World Cup journey end on Saturday after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a strong Netherlands side. Earlier in the week, TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been an avid supporter of the American team, made a bold prediction and said the US […] The post Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi’s GOAT-level performance in win vs. Australia sends Twitter into a frenzy
Lionel Messi put in a vintage performance on Saturday as he led Argentina to a massive Round of 16 win over Australia, 2-1. Messi had Twitter absolutely buzzing after coming up with what was his best outing in the FIFA World Cup thus far. As expected, Messi was already trending on social media even before […] The post Lionel Messi’s GOAT-level performance in win vs. Australia sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USMNT: Gregg Berhalter’s 3 biggest mistakes for USA at World Cup
The USMNT crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the Round of 16 after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands. The Americans put together a strong performance throughout the tournament, but were ultimately unable to make it as far as they would have liked, and it resulted in them bowing out after a tough outing in the knockout stages.
Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years
The FIFA World Cup group stage officially came to an end on Friday as Brazil secured their spot in the knockout stage despite suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The African side failed to qualify for the Group of 16, but their historic win against the favorites meant that they ended their tournament on […] The post Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16
The USMNT have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While there were some promising moments in the second half for the attack, the backline was absolutely catastrophic all game long and Twitter let them hear it. Here […] The post Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one needed
That was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for the 60,000 or so freezing fans in the somehow-sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was uncomfortable for everyone who decided, against all reason, to pay the pay-per-view price. It was uncomfortable for Derek Chisora, shivering upon the impact of Tyson Fury’s punches, as those in the London venue shivered from the cold. It even seemed uncomfortable for Fury himself at times.A lot of people said in August that this was a fight no one wanted. The attendance at Tottenham suggested otherwise, but one thing is indisputable: This was a fight that no one needed.“I...
Gregg Berhalter gets brutally honest on the one major difference between the USMNT, Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 clash
The United States men’s national team crashed out in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as the Netherlands sent the CONCACAF powerhouse home thanks to a 3-1 win on Saturday. The USMNT won the possession battle and recorded six more total shots than the Netherlands in the contest. In the end, the USMNT […] The post Gregg Berhalter gets brutally honest on the one major difference between the USMNT, Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: England vs. Senegal prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
We are now past the 2022 World Cup Group Stage and into the Round of 16. On Sunday, December 4, Group B winners England will take on the runners-up from Group A, Senegal in their first knockout game. These matches are now win or go home, and we will have a winner — even if it has to go to penalties— so no odds for draws in this match. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with an England-Senegal prediction and pick!
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. South Korea prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Round of 16 is here, and Brazil will meet South Korea in the first set of the knockout stage. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series as we make a Brazil-South Korea prediction and pick. Brazil advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0. Ultimately, they lost 1-0 […] The post World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. South Korea prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brazil legend Pele moved to end-of-life care amid devastating battle with cancer
Brazil legend Pele has been battling colon cancer but the chemotherapy treatment isn’t working anymore, which has led to the hospital moving him to end-of-life care, according to The Guardian. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday to re-assess the treatment and was also diagnosed with a respiratory...
