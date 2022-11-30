ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to firearms possession in connection with other crimes

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLk9f_0jRnmUPk00

A Pittsburgh man has plead guilty in federal court to possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, authorities announced Tuesday.

Daryl Williams, 24, recently went before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

Authorities said Williams admitted having a gun as part of drug trafficking on two dates in May 2018.

Bissoon scheduled sentencing for March 22.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted the case.

The Greentree Police Department, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Department, the FBI, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving

A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Arrest made in August killing in North Braddock

Police have made an arrest in a fatal Aug. 14 shooting in North Braddock. Jamir Washington-Morgan, 20, was apprehended Friday in West Mifflin by the county sheriff’s fugitive squad and charged with criminal homicide, Allegheny County Police said. He is lodged in Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment. North Braddock...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

4-year-old dies in Pittsburgh shooting, 2 others injured

Three people were hospitalized in connection with a double shooting Thursday night in Pittsburgh. On Friday, Pittsburgh police said in a news update that the 4-year-old victim has died. Allegheny County dispatch said calls for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. along the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman shot during fight in Pittsburgh's Homewood South, police say

A woman was shot multiple times during a fight with another woman early Friday in Homewood South, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers from the Zone 5 station responded to a Shotspotter alert just after 3 a.m. indicating that seven shots were fired in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. At the scene, police said they found a woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy