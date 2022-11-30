Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to firearms possession in connection with other crimes
A Pittsburgh man has plead guilty in federal court to possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, authorities announced Tuesday.
Daryl Williams, 24, recently went before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.
Authorities said Williams admitted having a gun as part of drug trafficking on two dates in May 2018.
Bissoon scheduled sentencing for March 22.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted the case.
The Greentree Police Department, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Department, the FBI, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.
