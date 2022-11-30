ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Grace Weighs In on Casey Anthony’s Latest Claims (Exclusive)

 3 days ago
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Nancy Grace, who covered Casey Anthony’s trial years ago.

Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The girl was last seen in June 2008 and was reported missing that July. Her remains were found in a wooded area near the family home in December 2008.

Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder of Caylee, who she originally claimed accidentally drowned in the pool.

Now, Casey is explaining why she never called 911 in the new three-part docuseries “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.”

Anthony now claims in the doc that her father George Anthony, who allegedly sexually abused her from ages 8 to 11, so deeply traumatized her that she all she was doing was following his directive.

Her father vehemently denied the abuse claims in court and has never been charged. He declined to comment on the Peacock docuseries.

In the doc, Casey also claimed that George staged Caylee’s drowning to cover up his possible abuse of Caylee.

When asked if this docuseries changes anything for Grace, she commented, “It changes nothing. She would have us believe that for the next 30-plus days that her father was calling her and giving her instructions as to how to behave. That doesn’t make sense.”

When Billy brought up Casey’s sexual abuse claims against her dad, Nancy emphasized, “I’m not talking about sexism. I’m talking about murdering a little child.”

As for Casey’s close relationship with her legal team, Nancy said, “I think everyone in this case has made their fortune off the body of Caylee Anthony. They’re in it, thick as thieves.”

Though Casey was found not guilty, Nancy is “100%” convinced that Casey was involved in Caylee’s murder.

Would Nancy ever sit down and do an interview with Casey if she agreed? She answered, “I don’t think tot mom Casey Anthony would sit still for me to cross-examine her. I don’t think that’ll ever happen.”

Comments / 30

Lori Latham
3d ago

I can't stand her but I also don't have to answer to our Lord for what's she's done. that being said her behavior AFTER caylee went missing is not a mother missing or looking for her child!! Nancy grace would chew her up and spit her out!!

Reply
41
Marylou Saporito
3d ago

love u nancy,Nancy, this one I disagree with you.i do believe they all are disfunction and they know what happened to that child all of them.😴🌹

Reply(2)
12
Tamy O'Brien
3d ago

i totally Agree she wouldn't be able to Keep up with Nancy Grace would get it outta her

Reply
29
extratv

