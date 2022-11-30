White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The City of Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted last week to adopt the “Jackson Law” on the heels of Maury County’s adoption earlier this year. According to the County Technical Assistance Service from the University of Tennessee, the Jackson Law “provides that no new construction will be initiated for a landfill without the approval of the county legislative body unless the landfill only accepts waste generated by its owner and all such waste is generated in the same county as the landfill. Additionally, if such proposed construction is in an incorporated area or within one mile of an incorporated area, the governing body of the municipality must also approve before construction can be initiated.”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO