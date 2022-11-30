ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with White House Heritage High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Springfield High School
White House Heritage High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smokeybarn.com

TONIGHT: Ridgetop Christmas Parade Kicks Off Weekend Of Parades & Events (FULL SCHEDULE)

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One great thing about Robertson County is if you miss a Christmas Parade you’ll have about eight others to choose from in cities all across the county! Some people attend all of them! Whatever you decide to do, we’ve attached the full schedule for all the Christmas parades and events in Robertson County. From all of us at Smokey Barn News, we hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Robertson County Source

Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years

Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?

Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
COLUMBUS, OH
Robertson County Source

Ice Cream Shop Golly G’s Wins National Honors

“We won. WE WON BIG! All of our classics were awarded ribbons at the North American Ice Cream Association (NAIC) convention earlier this month,” said Golly G’s Facebook page. “At Golly G’s, we always want to bring joy to our customers, but it’s equally important to us that we provide you all with a high-quality product that meets the highest standards. According to the judges, that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Reverts Weather Sirens Back To Tornado Only

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Springfield has announced that a recent upgrade to its outdoor siren-based severe weather alert warning system will revert to TORNADO alerts only citing that the new alerts caused too much confusion. The new siren alarm system was supposed to alert citizens to a varied array of weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, and tornados.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Detroit News

GM, LG investing $275 million to increase Tennessee battery plant capacity

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are investing $275 million at their Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plant to increase cell production there when it opens in late 2023, the company announced Friday. Leaders from both companies made the Spring Hill expansion announcement in Nashville with Tennessee Gov....
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
BRENTWOOD, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill adopts "Jackson Law" against landfills

The City of Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted last week to adopt the “Jackson Law” on the heels of Maury County’s adoption earlier this year. According to the County Technical Assistance Service from the University of Tennessee, the Jackson Law “provides that no new construction will be initiated for a landfill without the approval of the county legislative body unless the landfill only accepts waste generated by its owner and all such waste is generated in the same county as the landfill. Additionally, if such proposed construction is in an incorporated area or within one mile of an incorporated area, the governing body of the municipality must also approve before construction can be initiated.”
SPRING HILL, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy