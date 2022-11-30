ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz pushes for more resources for all public schools: "Now is the time to be big on this"

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

“Now is the time to be big on this”: Walz pushes for more resources for all public schools 01:58

WOODBURY, Minn. – Every year in office, Gov. Tim Walz has proposed massive K-12 spending bills. Every year, his proposals have been shot down by the Republican-led legislature.

But with DFL support this year, things could change.

Walz listened to a serenade from the eighth-grade orchestra of Woodbury's Lake Middle School Tuesday. Talking with students, he said he understands the last few years have been tough for so many reasons, including staffing.

This year, Walz has a rare legislative trifecta . Democrats control the House, Senate and governor's office. Walz for now is not giving out specifics of what he will propose for education, but we can get a clue from a $5 billion bill he proposed last January for education and families.

That proposal called for funding for 6,000 pre-K spots, millions for childcare, and free breakfast and lunch for all students regardless of income. The governor says he is talking about these issues with the new DFL Leadership.

Gov. Tim Walz CBS

"Now is the time to be big on this, to not just tread water, to think about ways that we can provide that security of funding and resources," Walz said.

At a roundtable with students and in discussions with educators, Walz says he wants resources for all public schools increased.

"It really gets hard for school administrators when the money gets tight and the state doesn't fund the way it needs to," he said.

The last time the DFL had a legislative trifecta back in 2014, the legislature passed all-day kindergarten. It was controversial at the time, but is now widely embraced by Minnesota families.

Lake Middle School won the Federal Department of Education Blue Ribbon Award for excellence for addressing achievement gaps in socio-economic groups.

Related
CBS Minnesota

DEED sending $2.5M in grants to 17 child care organizations around Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Top state officials on Thursday announced that millions in funding will be going to more than a dozen child care organizations across Minnesota.During a visit to CLUES in St. Paul, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will be giving nearly $2.5 million in grants to 17 child care organizations. MORE NEWS: Thousands of Minnesota nurses vote to authorize 2nd strike this year, up to 20 daysWalz says this latest round of DEED grant funding will help increase access to affordable child care. "In every community across the state, we hear from families...
MINNESOTA STATE
ValueWalk

$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now

Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11

The union representing 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area on Thursday announced a strike beginning Dec. 11, the second strike in recent months. Nurses at 12 hospitals in the Twin Cities and at two Essentia Health hospitals will strike until Dec. 31, while nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two […] The post 15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis mayor signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Friday protecting rights for people seeking gender-affirming care in Minneapolis.The executive order supports access to supplies, services, drug therapies and other care that people receive to support and affirm their gender identity.Under the order, all city departments are prohibited from taking any enforcement action against providers or people seeking gender-affirming health care in Minneapolis, and all children living apart from their parents can make their own decisions regarding their gender-affirming care."I'm really proud to stand here today along with the mayor, along with so many community advocates and health care providers, people who are creating space for our young trans and gender non-conforming communities to be who they are," said Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins. Frey added that if a law were to pass at the legislature penalizing those seeking gender-affirming care, the order would make enforcement of that law the lowest level priority in the city.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age.Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed a motion late Wednesday to dismiss the case. His fellow defendants, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, filed briefs preserving their rights to seek a dismissal as the case progresses. All three argued that the lawsuit seeks to improperly restrict...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Osseo School Superintendent Among Candidates for Anoka-Hennepin Job

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board narrowed down its search for superintendent to five candidates, one of which is the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools, Cory McIntyre. Candidates will be interviewed this week and the preferred candidate is expected to be announced as soon as Dec. 6. McIntyre has been the...
OSSEO, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota DFL to reintroduce gun control legislation in January

(KSTP) – When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told our sister station, KSTP in St. Paul that...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes

(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Nonprofit urgently needs help shoveling homes of elderly residents this winter

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local nonprofit urgently needs help with snow removal services this winter. Senior Community Services, a nonprofit based in Minnetonka, is asking for people who can help shovel the homes of participants in its Household & Outside Maintenance, or HOME, program. The participants are 60 years and older and many of them are on a fixed income.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

After years of stalemate, Democrats see opportunity for gun control measures with total control of Minnesota government

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With a newfound trifecta in state government, Democrats see an opportunity next session to pass gun control measures that have stalled in recent years because of pushback from Republicans in the Senate.During an appearance on WCCO Sunday Morning soon after November's election last month, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman listed gun violence prevention among four issues her caucus would pass "quickly" when the legislature convenes in January.In 2020, the chamber approved expanding criminal background checks for all gun purchases and transfers. It also passed legislation allowing extreme risk protection orders, so-called "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement, and in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers

The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota’s medical cannabis program adds 2 new conditions

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced on Wednesday they will add two new qualifying conditions to the state’s medical cannabis program. MDH will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in the program. Under state law, the new conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jennifer Carnahan sues state GOP for allegedly violating separation agreement

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Republican Party chairperson Jennifer Carnahan is suing the state's GOP, alleging that members violated terms of a separation agreement.Carnahan resigned in August of 2021 amid claims of her close ties to Anton Lazzaro, a donor who was accused of sex trafficking minors, and allegations about a toxic work environment. Party officers approved $38,000 of severance pay for her, and she stepped down from a post she had held since 2017. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, says she entered into a separation agreement on Aug. 19, 2021, which prevented Minnesota GOP employees and board members from disparaging her "in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

