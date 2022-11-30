Murray, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Murray.
The Livingston Central High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Livingston Central High School
Calloway County High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Livingston Central High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on November 29, 2022, 22:00:01.
Livingston Central High School
Calloway County High School
November 29, 2022
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball
