Murray, KY

Murray, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Murray.

The Livingston Central High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Livingston Central High School
Calloway County High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Livingston Central High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on November 29, 2022, 22:00:01.

Livingston Central High School
Calloway County High School
November 29, 2022
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The West Carroll High School basketball team will have a game with Camden Central High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

