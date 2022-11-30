Murray, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MURRAY, Ky. — Three people were injured Tuesday following a chemistry lab explosion at Murray State University. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., campus police and emergency crews responded to a report of a chemical leak at Jesse D. Jones Hall, reports KFVS. Social media posts by the school warned people to stay out of the area until further notice. Two hours later, the university said there was “no immediate danger” to the building. However, three science complexes, Chemistry, Biology, and the School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics, remained closed for the rest of the day.

1 DAY AGO