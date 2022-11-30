ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Westminster

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

After playing three games in the Bahamas last week, the BYU men's basketball team is back in Utah to take on Westminster on Tuesday night. BYU and Westminster tip off at 7 PM MDT at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Westminster

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Jason Shepherd
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (4-3) vs Westminster (0-5)

Tuesday November 29, 2022

7 PM MDT

New Blackout Uniforms

BYU unveiled new uniforms at the start of the season. The Cougars have worn three new uniform combinations this season, and they will introduce a fourth combination against Westminster: blackout uniforms.

Can a comeback spark momentum moving forward?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAB6d_0jRnlyfD00

BYU started the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with two tough losses against Butler and USC. The Cougars were staring down the barrel of a third consecutive loss when they trailed Dayton 32-9. BYU battled back in the second half and forced overtime, eventually winning the game in overtime 79-75.

BYU might have unlocked a few things offensively in the second half against the Flyers - Dayton came into the game as one of the better defensive teams in the country. The Cougars were protecting the basketball, finding open shooters, and hitting open threes. Coach Pope experimented with new lineups, like having Dallin Hall and Rudi Williams at the same time. Those new lineups were a major reason for BYU's turnaround. BYU was led by Gideon George, Jaxson Robinson, Rudi Williams, and Dallin Hall, all of which scored in double figures. That game has the potential to turn BYU's season around and give BYU's offense the momentum that it has desperately needed. Time will tell whether the Cougars can use that win in the Bahamas to propel them into their conference slate.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CougsDaily

BYU Quarterback Jacob Conover to Enter the Transfer Portal

On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. “After much prayer and talking with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal and starting a new chapter of my life,” Conover said in a social media announcement. Conover will have the opportunity to enter the portal next week once the transfer portal window opens.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ohio State takes to social media to react to No. 4 USC’s loss to Utah

The door is now ajar for Ohio State to enter the College Football Playoff. No. 4 USC gifted No .5 Ohio State second life with a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. Ohio State lost its first game of the season in the regular season finale against Michigan. However, now Ohio State has taken to Twitter to celebrate this potential opportunity to crack the top 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield, South Range react to first-ever state football championships

In professional golf, it's often said the first tournament win is the hardest. Friday showed us one could make the same argument about high school football. South Range beat up on Ironton for its first ever state championship title, a title that longtime fans wasted no time reveling in. "Awesome!"...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

South Range Raiders are Division V State Champs

The South Range football team are Division V state champions. The Raiders defeated Ironton 53-27 to become the first Mahoning Valley program to finish 16-0. The Raiders scored on five of their eight possessions in the first half to jump out to a 33-14 halftime lead. Billy Skripac scored three...
CANFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Canfield cruises to OHSAA Division III title

CANTON, Ohio — Canfield and South Range are connected by less than six miles of Ohio Route 46 in Mahoning County. Now the programs are connected by 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association state football titles. What You Need To Know. Canfield won the Div. III title on Friday,...
CANFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cardinal mascot rallies Canfield High School fans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In high school football, the support of fans goes a long way. As the Canfield Cardinals prepare to fly into their Division III state football championship game Friday, one student is making it her mission to stir up school spirit. Natalie Sargious steps into character on...
CANFIELD, OH
Jambar

Chill-Can owes YSU athletics $185,000

West Coast Chill, the company behind the Chill-Can, owes the Youngstown State University Athletic Department approximately $185,000 after it fell behind on a sponsorship. West Coast Chill is a subsidiary of Joseph Company International, which is based in Irvine, California. The company was founded by Mitchell Joseph, a former YSU student who graduated in 1969. The company began working with the city of Youngstown around 2015. The company was supposed to sell a product called the Chill-Can, a self-cooling beverage can.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

33 News anchor welcomes baby girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
456
Followers
723
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy