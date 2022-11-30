How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Westminster

After playing three games in the Bahamas last week, the BYU men's basketball team is back in Utah to take on Westminster on Tuesday night. BYU and Westminster tip off at 7 PM MDT at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Westminster

TV: BYUtv

TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Jason Shepherd

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (4-3) vs Westminster (0-5)

Tuesday November 29, 2022

7 PM MDT

New Blackout Uniforms

BYU unveiled new uniforms at the start of the season. The Cougars have worn three new uniform combinations this season, and they will introduce a fourth combination against Westminster: blackout uniforms.

Can a comeback spark momentum moving forward?

BYU started the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with two tough losses against Butler and USC. The Cougars were staring down the barrel of a third consecutive loss when they trailed Dayton 32-9. BYU battled back in the second half and forced overtime, eventually winning the game in overtime 79-75.

BYU might have unlocked a few things offensively in the second half against the Flyers - Dayton came into the game as one of the better defensive teams in the country. The Cougars were protecting the basketball, finding open shooters, and hitting open threes. Coach Pope experimented with new lineups, like having Dallin Hall and Rudi Williams at the same time. Those new lineups were a major reason for BYU's turnaround. BYU was led by Gideon George, Jaxson Robinson, Rudi Williams, and Dallin Hall, all of which scored in double figures. That game has the potential to turn BYU's season around and give BYU's offense the momentum that it has desperately needed. Time will tell whether the Cougars can use that win in the Bahamas to propel them into their conference slate.

