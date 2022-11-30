ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

wfmynews2.com

Wildfire continues to burn following rain near Asheville

MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Asheville has burned more than 700 acres. Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday, according to the US Forest Service. Forest officials say the fire remains contained at 40 percent. Emergency service crews had...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway

WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
WOODFIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Drugs seized in Buncombe County

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Friday Forecast: Dec. 2

Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15

Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
MARION, NC
wspa.com

Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.

Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County.
NEWPORT, TN
iheart.com

Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum

Take your family and friends on an enchanting holiday walk through Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum! Enjoy a light show made from over one million lights, the famous 50-foot lighted tree, the Quilt Garden, Rocky Cove Railroad, nightly live musical performances, s'mores by the fires, gift shops, and more!
ASHEVILLE, NC
wvlt.tv

Investigators searching for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
MORRISTOWN, TN

