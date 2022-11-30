Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
Wildfire continues to burn following rain near Asheville
MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Asheville has burned more than 700 acres. Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday, according to the US Forest Service. Forest officials say the fire remains contained at 40 percent. Emergency service crews had...
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres as crews continue to work
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire has grown to 700 acres and is 40 percent contained in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low...
WBTV
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
FOX Carolina
Drugs seized in Buncombe County
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
2 arrested in homicide of missing person in Henderson Co.
Two people were arrested in connection to a missing person investigation in Henderson County.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
wspa.com
Friday Forecast: Dec. 2
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe …. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe …. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. 2 arrested in homicide of missing...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Stretch of I-26 among worst in North Carolina for work zone crashes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's not the list you want to be on, let alone near the top. But that's where a News 13 investigation into work zone crashes found two mountain counties. The cost to drivers is $684,000,000 in repairs annually. A News 13 investigation uncovered where those...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15
Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
wspa.com
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe …. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. Isolated showers Saturday then drier and cooler on Sunday. Friday’s high school basketball. Abbeville, CCES claim...
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized in North Carolina, 3 arrested
Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
iheart.com
Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum
Take your family and friends on an enchanting holiday walk through Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum! Enjoy a light show made from over one million lights, the famous 50-foot lighted tree, the Quilt Garden, Rocky Cove Railroad, nightly live musical performances, s'mores by the fires, gift shops, and more!
wvlt.tv
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
Comments / 0