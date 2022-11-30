BLM road closures starting December 1st

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Starting December 1st the Bureau of Land Management will make some seasonal road closures throughout the state of Colorado.

During the closure, you’ll still be able to hike or snowshoe or even ride horseback in the areas, but any motorized or mechanized travel–such as bicycles or cars–is prohibited.

BLM Public Affairs Specialist Eric Coulter told KREX these closures are put in place to protect wildlife, “During winter months elk or deer, big game especially are trying to conserve as much energy to get through the winter months,” with the goal of the closures to minimize the impact humans have on the animals.

Here are some of the closures closest to us.

West of Fruita and Horse Mountain

In the Bookcliffs near Clifton

East of Palisade

Near Kannah Creek

East of Montrose

For the full list of closures in the rest of the state check out BLM’s interactive website here .

