ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

BLM road closures starting December 1st

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZNk3_0jRnl0EE00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Starting December 1st the Bureau of Land Management will make some seasonal road closures throughout the state of Colorado.

During the closure, you’ll still be able to hike or snowshoe or even ride horseback in the areas, but any motorized or mechanized travel–such as bicycles or cars–is prohibited.

BLM Public Affairs Specialist Eric Coulter told KREX these closures are put in place to protect wildlife, “During winter months elk or deer, big game especially are trying to conserve as much energy to get through the winter months,” with the goal of the closures to minimize the impact humans have on the animals.

Here are some of the closures closest to us.

  • West of Fruita and Horse Mountain
  • In the Bookcliffs near Clifton
  • East of Palisade
  • Near Kannah Creek
  • East of Montrose

For the full list of closures in the rest of the state check out BLM’s interactive website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs

High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Wind damage in COS topples trees, power lines

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Strong winds caused damage to areas across the Pikes Peak Region on Friday morning, Dec. 2 as the High Wind Warning for all of Southern Colorado continued through 5 p.m. Friday. FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran took photos and videos of the damage caused in southwest Colorado Springs, and also spoke to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

100+mph winds slam Colorado, blow through snow squalls

The wind event we discussed yesterday certainly came through with issues for the state, particularly travelers as winds gusts sped to more than 100 mph in Colorado Springs where a tractor trailer was one of many incidents of damage due to the winds:. Those are some of the peak wind...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?

United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches an hour: Double-digit incoming snow means 'avalanche watch' in Colorado

Rapidly falling snow is expected in Colorado's mountains on Friday and it's going to make backcountry travel very dangerous. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), snow is expected to fall at two inches per hour or faster on Friday morning in some parts of the state, resulting in a rapid uptick of avalanche risk. The weather situation has prompted an 'avalanche watch' to be issued for the Park Range, Frying Pan Wilderness, Gore Range, Ten Mile Range, Southern Front Range, and the Northern Sawatch Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado is forcing a group of farmers to reduce irrigation but won't stop watering their own fields

For a very long time, Kenny Helling’s family history has been rooted in the outskirts of Idalia, on Colorado’s eastern plains, in the region surrounding the south fork of the Republican River. Driving around these dusty county roads with Helling is like stepping into a time warp. His plains are the same plains where his great-grandfather claimed his first quarter section under the Homestead Act in 1886.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
cdrecycler.com

Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation

Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy