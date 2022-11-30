POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities were searching for a Meigs County woman wanted on drug charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday at a site in Lebanon Township. Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed the warrant around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 51005 Bald Knob-Stiversville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The warrant was the result of “an intensive drug investigation regarding Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio,” the release said.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO