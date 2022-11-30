Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
WTAP
Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need. Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus. Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot...
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
WTAP
Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
WTAP
Belpre may have a new police chief by the end of the year - how the process works
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Police Department is in the process of getting a new police chief. Mayor Lorentz predicts an official decision will come before the new year. Former Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams retired earlier this year, leaving his seat up for grabs. Lorentz said, “If we...
WTAP
Annual Vienna Holly-days parade rolls through town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna brought in the Christmas spirit the best way they know how. With their annual Christmas parade. The Grinch floats, Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths and many other floats were involved in the parade. Many organizations such as WTAP, local first responders and many...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug raid nets four arrests in Athens Co.
Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a raid at 128 North Plains Road in Athens County on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking activity at the residence. Agents, reports say, located numerous individuals inside the home with active arrest warrants. Those persons were secured by Task Force agents...
WSAZ
Woman wanted after search of home turns up drugs
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators seized drugs, including heroin, from a home in rural Meigs County, according to the sheriff’s office there. Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces drug possession and trafficking charges, among others, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Wednesday in a release.
WSAZ
Man dies in late night crash
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
A viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway.
WTAP
USPS celebrates Operation Santa for the 110th year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation Santa is taking place for the 110th year. The event held by the USPS allows children in need to send Christmas lists to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. The letter will be picked up and posted and a letter adopter will buy...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County authorities execute warrant in drug investigation
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities were searching for a Meigs County woman wanted on drug charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday at a site in Lebanon Township. Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed the warrant around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 51005 Bald Knob-Stiversville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The warrant was the result of “an intensive drug investigation regarding Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio,” the release said.
wajr.com
One flown from Lewis County I-79 crash scene
WESTON, W.Va. – One person was flown from the scene of an I-79 northbound crash in Lewis County Thursday. Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies responded to mile marker 97 and found the person had been ejected from the vehicle. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
WTAP
Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a...
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
WOWK
Man sentenced in West Virginia for dropping pipe bombs onto towboats in Ohio River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to pipe bombs found on towboats in the Ohio River last October. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced today, Dec. 1, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Ohio man in jail after assaulting two sheriff’s deputies
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie told 7News that 30-year-old Justin Fisher of Ava remains behind bars. According to Sheriff Mackie, the Noble County man was charged following an alleged assault on two of his sheriff’s deputies on November 23rd. Sheriff Mackie says Fisher, who remains at the Noble County Jail, went […]
iheart.com
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Rollover Because of Deer in Jackson County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Wellston man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Jackson County. They says it took place shortly before 6pm Tuesday near the intersection of Five Points Road. A 16-year-old driver in a Dodge 1500 was southwest-bound on Route 32, and had slowed to avoid striking a deer.
WSAZ
Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, of Ravenswood, was arrested for two counts of transporting...
WTAP
Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer questions from the community
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer your questions about the bridge... Representatives from the engineering firms and construction team are available to answer any questions the public has about the construction and bridge. Recently, Parkersburg Bridge Partners set the rate for traveling the bridge...
