4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
streetroots.org
Senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigns in response to plan for mass camps
In another chapter of the city of Portland’s protracted struggle to address homelessness, a senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigned the night before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a controversial plan to construct compulsory mass encampments for homeless Portlanders Oct. 21. Portland City Council approved the...
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Central Eastside business owners bend Mayor Wheeler's ear on homelessness, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night, dozens of business owners from Portland's Central Eastside gathered to let Mayor Ted Wheeler know how they feel about crime, homelessness and their perceived neglect by the city. It will surprise no one to find out that they were not happy. First, there...
City Council votes to put $27M toward Mayor Wheeler’s homelessness plan
Portland City Council voted Wednesday to put $27 million toward Mayor Ted Wheeler's latest plan to handle homeless camping.
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
KATU.com
The Pact Act helps veterans in Oregon, Wash. and across the country access benefits
It is a historic win for veterans who served our country. With more than 280,000 veterans in Oregon alone, newly passed legislation will help many of those who served in the armed forces get healthcare benefits they earned but couldn’t get before. Many of our nation's veterans suffer from...
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
100 affordable housing units to open in Portland’s Old Town
As part of a $33 million project, 100 new affordable housing units will open in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Thursday.
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire District #1 launches 'Operation Santa Claus' for 48th year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire kicked off their “Operation Santa Claus” Saturday morning. Operation Santa Claus has been a tradition for Clackamas Fire District #1 for 48 years. Officials say that they will re-introduce some of the community parades, however, they will not be accepting donations during...
WWEEK
Emails Between the City and Its Three Enhanced Service Districts Show Bitterness Over Homelessness, City Inaction and Public Scrutiny
The city of Portland has three districts in which business owners agree to pay a fee for extra cleanup and security services. Such pacts are called enhanced service districts. Each is operated by a nonprofit established by business owners in that district. Clean & Safe operates downtown, Central Eastside Together covers the inner eastside, and the third, named simply Lloyd, lies in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.
City, property owners still unsure when Jackson Tower graffiti will be removed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The prominent blue and gold graffiti that was scrawled onto Jackson Tower’s 10th-floor facade in March, still hangs over Pioneer Courthouse Square as holiday crowds gather in Downtown Portland to see the annual Christmas tree. More than eight months after an unknown tagger illegally defaced the historic landmark, the City of […]
Demand for emergency treatment ‘unprecedented’ at OHSU
The Oregon Health Science & University says it is using overflow spaces to treat patients as the hospital sees an “unprecedented demand” for emergency treatment following Thanksgiving.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
New hires of Portland Police Bureau say they're not fazed by city's issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — The records division at the Portland Police Bureau is where California transplant Amy Neidiffer took a job in February 2022. She was beyond excited to be putting her criminal justice degree to good use — but almost immediately, Neidiffer got an itch. "Reading the reports...
KATU.com
Portland Jewish community leaders respond to national antisemitism concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rabbi Michael Cahana is no stranger to threats within his community. Earlier this year, police responded to evidence of a fire, as well as spray painted hate speech outside Congregation Beth Israel. Now the senior rabbi said he's taking note of antisemitism on social media. This...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Pays Out Nearly $2 Million Settlement to Stiffed Employees
Last month, a judge approved a nearly $2 million payout by Multnomah County to settle a 2019 wage lawsuit originally brought by five corrections deputies. Now, checks have gone out to thousands of current and former county employees affected by faulty math and unauthorized deductions from their paychecks. As WW...
Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work?
Another coalition of Portland business and neighborhood leaders has persuaded Mayor Ted Wheeler to order coordinated sweeps of homeless encampments in an effort to curb crime and visible homelessness, this time in the Central Eastside Industrial District. The strategy — a “90-day reset” — is modeled after one the mayor...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Council Funds Plan That Will Create More Homelessness, Murder Rates Rise Following Mayor's Fixes, and RIP Christine McVie
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you're already...
Neighbors say homeless people at a camp in Southeast Portland threatened them with guns, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s hard to miss the lines of RVs, trailers and tents along parts of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Some of the residential neighborhoods nearby have become magnets for these types of homeless camps, and the longtime Portlanders and families who live here increasingly view them as a threat to safety.
