ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Kansan Justin Aaron keeps momentum, moves on to top 8 in ‘The Voice’

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSGd9_0jRnjbOU00

LOS ANGELES, CA ( KSNT ) – Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

Aaron was saved by his fans after receiving enough votes to move on to the next round. He will perform again on Dec. 5 for the live semi-finals.

‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’

Aaron was born and raised in Junction City, Kansas where he currently works as a high school paraprofessional. He told KSNT that his love for music got its start after watching his mother sing at the Second Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
sportsinks.com

Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Players of the Year Announced

Sports in Kansas Offensive & Defensive Players of the Year by Class Announced. Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine the annual player of the year awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Players of the Year that were honored this week at our all-state event – powered by Mammoth Sports Construction, Nex-Tech Wireless, SAFE, and Watco. All-State teams by classification and non-senior teams will be out 12/3-12/5. Click here for the all of the finalists for POY awards. Top 11-33 players have also been released here. Bios/capsules from Conor Nicholl of Sports in Kansas. Be sure to check back for more professional photos from the creative team we had in attendance and follow along for more postseason awards, honors, patches, apparel coming out over the weekend.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

K-State football wins Big 12 Conference Championship

Arlington, TX. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats are the new Big 12 Conference champions after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 at AT&T Stadium. With this win, K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl. The two teams fought all four quarters, with TCU making a two-point conversion to tie K-State with less than two […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State Collegian

Ahearn Field House stays: just with a new look

Guests are hit with strong feelings of nostalgia immediately after walking into Ahearn Field House, Casey Lauer, Kansas State University associate vice president of facilities said. Visitors are transported into a 1950s old school short-shorts basketball game. “Ahearn really speaks to who we are and this institution, and we are...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State football wins bowl game community service competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSNT) – The Hornets aren’t just competing on the field for the Live United Bowl. Emporia State went head-to-head with bowl opponent Southeastern Oklahoma at Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana. Both teams filled sacks of potatoes to distribute to the community. The Hornets won the contest, packing 293 bags to the Savage […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

How many people are on death row in Kansas?

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

White Christmas Open House begins in Emporia

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual White Christmas Open House at Red Rocks will take place Sunday. Red Rocks, also known as the William Allen White State Historic Site, 927 Exchange Street, will be Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m. Visitors can tour the decorated home while seasonal music is performed by the EHS Chorale and […]
EMPORIA, KS
CBS Sports

Kansas State vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Wichita State 4-3; Kansas State 6-1 The Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy