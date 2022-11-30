Read full article on original website
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Tom Brady: Exploring His Options Beyond This Season
When exploring Tom Brady's many options beyond this season, it's hard to envision him pursuing anything other than one of these three scenarios.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Gisele Buys Mansion Near Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new Miami Beach area mansion near where Tom Brady is building a house.
Report: Tom Brady May Reunite with Bill Belichick in New England
Is it impossible to think Tom Brady could end up finishing his career with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick?
Sophia Culpo's NFL Boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ Net Worth Revealed
Since he’s in a relationship with The Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo, TLC viewers are getting acquainted with Braxton Berrios, an NFL player whose recent New York Jets deal is making a big difference in his net worth. Article continues below advertisement. Braxton is a North Carolina native who...
Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Bills are in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, and they just made a move that clears room to sign him if he wants to come to Buffalo. The post Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Look: Olivia Dunne Is Ready For The Gymnastics Season
The LSU gymnastics season doesn't kick off for another month, but star gymnast Olivia Dunne is ready to go. She and the rest of the LSU gymnasts are gearing up for an exhibition that will take place in just over a week. On Thursday night, Dunne posted a photo of her in the gym.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens are elevating DeSean Jackson from the practice squad once again in a bid to add more depth to their wide receiving corps in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Jackson has certainly impressed the Ravens in Week 12 when he suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he played only a few […] The post Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson
It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants’ potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. gets brutal reality check
The New York Giants fanbase is hoping for a reunion with a former fan favorite in Odell Beckham Jr. At the very least, the wide receiver has considered his former team, and has paid them a visit as well. The idea of a return to the Big Apple is nice and all, but realistically speaking, […] The post RUMOR: Giants’ potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. gets brutal reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
