ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima airport climbs to new heights

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcRK2_0jRnjNEQ00
The Allen County Regional Airport hosted an open house Tuesday for community members to showcase the completion of a $2.5 million project. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

ALLEN COUNTY — Moving onward and upward, the Allen County Regional Airport announced the completion of a new project Tuesday. The ACRA was awarded $2.5 million in COVID relief funding for various projects. In August of 2022, the airport was able to install new airport lighting.

The project consisted of runway edge lights, taxiway edge lights, runway end lights, REILS and runway 10 PAPI lights. The airport was also able to install new runway and taxiway guidance signs and replace an electrical vault that runs electricity through the field.

Airport manager Josh Tattrie weighed in on the recent projects.

“We used to have two runways; one was grass and one was pavement,” said Tattrie.

In 2017, the runway was repaved to develop the airport Allen County has today. Over the years, ACRA has transformed the airport by completing various projects.

In August of 2022, the airport was closed for further development.

“The taxiway runway lights and signage: All of that was replaced this summer,” said Jennifer Shimp, airport assistant manager. “They went through and trenched out all the electrical for it. That was the $2 million project. It was our big project. You can see it from the sky. It is all LED lights. You can be miles out and say, ‘there’s the airport;’ you can’t miss it.”

Tattrie added the organization is free of debt and will continue to use COVID relief funding and a new infrastructure bill that will help pay for further development.

The ACRA provides services for freight deliveries, business flights including Walmart and Meijer, medical transportation and much more. Due to medical flights, airport workers are on call 24/7.

“We have organ-donor flights, charter flights and medical,” added Shimp. “We get a lot of the helicopters. The ones you see flying out of Lima Memorial Hospital and Bon-Secours Mercy Health St. Rita’s. They will stop here for fuel or sometimes they will bring their passengers here and have an EMS to the hospital. Organ donations are a huge deal when they happen.

“If someone passes away and had decided to be an organ donor. Sometimes we will have three or four jets out here,” Shimp said. “They all bring in a crew, surgical team or doctors and they will pick up the organs and take them to the hospital. It is pretty neat to see when it happens.”

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30

Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: His 401k is a Trans Am

LIMA – Travis Bodine cannot remember a time when he wasn’t tinkering with cars. His father, Earl, owned Phoenix Auto Salvage and Travis says, “I grew up there, putting cars together, taking them apart.”. The first car the 52-year-old Shawnee Township man owned was a ‘79 black...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
TROY, OH
WANE-TV

Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown

Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
HUNTERTOWN, IN
The Lima News

Putnam farm seeks permit

CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
CONTINENTAL, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

LPD searching for female robbery suspect

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Wapakoneta community fund grant underway

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation has Community Fund Grants available for application. The deadline for applying is Saturday, Dec. 10. Non-profit organizations in the Wapakoneta area are encouraged to apply for grants at www.wapakacf.org. According to their website, the foundation’s mission is to distribute grants in the...
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

Task Force Lima holds quarterly meeting to discuss JSMC

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Task Force Lima gathered today to provide an update on topics concerning the tank plant. The group has been around for many years, originally formed to prevent the closure of the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. Today, attendees appeared both in person and over a video conference call to discuss future production, hiring more veterans, and how state organizations are contributing or want to contribute to the continued success of the plant. Plans are also being made to meet with newly elected government officials, to get them familiar with the tank plant and its needs.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
WATERVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Planning Commission to close for renovations

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission will be closed to the public the week of Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9, for building renovations. Staff may be reached by calling 419-228-1836, by appointment or by email.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Local business owners find help

LIMA — There are 944,797 small business in Ohio. This accounts for 99.6% of all businesses in Ohio. They employ 2.2 million people. Small business is a big deal. The Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College is a nonprofit that offers its services free. Funding for the free service comes from the Small Business Administration, the Ohio Development Service Agency, Rhodes State College and local partnerships.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Rager joins First National Bank

PANDORA— First National Bank has announced that Andrew Rager has joined the team as Mortgage Lending Manager. Rager will be responsible for originating home loans within local communities, developing competitive and practical mortgage products that serve the needs of customers, and supporting the success of our team of mortgage originators.
PANDORA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
283
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy