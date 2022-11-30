Read full article on original website
Related
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
KFYR-TV
ND Today Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt Printout
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Today team continues its 20 Days of Christmas segment Friday with a holiday lights scavenger hunt activity. Print out this checklist for a drive around town. Check off each light display you see. It’s a fun and different way to do the usual holiday lights sightseeing tour. Keep watching North Dakota Today each day leading up to Christmas for more crafts, games and activities.
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
“Trees in Trouble” workshop at Ward County NDSU Extension Center
Participants will take an interactive tour of common tree issues, and discover the causes of various tree ailments happening in our backyard.
KFYR-TV
ND veterans, first responder honored for service
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
KFYR-TV
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man, James Kollie Jr., has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family...
wdayradionow.com
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Why have we been so cold lately?
The one we're impacted by the easiest is the Arctic oscillation. When it's in the negative phase, the jet stream buckles more and allows for Arctic air to spill into the United States. This is what we have happening now. A positive phase would be if the jet stream were higher and tighter, not allowing for cold air to spill down.
KFYR-TV
Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The...
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
KFYR-TV
Changes proposed to North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators will soon be deciding how much funding will be given to the state’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. Members of the Coal Conversion Counties are looking for other changes as well. Earlier this month, McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson told the North Dakota...
KFYR-TV
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer
Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Game and Fish banning Deer Baiting in certain units
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Game and Fish is banning deer baiting in select units. The agency is implementing new regulations aimed at keeping the deer population healthy and thriving. Officials say banning baiting will reduce opportunities for deer to gather, potentially lowering the spread of chronic wasting disease. Deer...
KFYR-TV
Crews work on installing new MSU Bubble Dome before winter sets in
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Students and staff are hard at work this week building the new Bubble Dome at Herb Parker Stadium, working to get it up before winter sets in. This comes as the last dome collapsed amid April’s blizzard. The time has come to inflate the...
Fire in chimney flue damages northeast Minot home
A fire discovered inside a chimney flue Thursday night is responsible for for damage to the exterior of a southeast Minot home.
How To Trick People Into Thinking You're From North Dakota
Here's a list of things you should know if you want to sound like a true North Dakotan.
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
KFYR-TV
Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde shared the new face of Minot North Wednesday. “Here it is... Minot North Sentinels Logo/Mascot #navysilver,” said Lunde in a tweet. Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams...
Comments / 0