Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jerry Stackhouse ejected and escorted out as Vanderbilt coach lets frustrations boil over
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was promptly ejected during the second half of Wednesday's 70-65 loss to VCU, blowing such a gasket that it required restraint from both his coaching staff and police on hand as frustrations boiled over on the court. Stackhouse was irate after big man Liam Robbins of...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The #6 Baylor Bears will take on the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Pentagon. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat. Baylor found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-70 punch to...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
Comments / 0