Denver, CO

CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn

You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday

Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday

Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports

Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday

McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements

Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

