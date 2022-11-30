Help support Club Q staff who are out of work

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire (UCPPE) is raising funds to help support the workers of Club Q who can no longer earn a living at the nightclub, after the horrific attack at the nightclub on Nov. 19.

According to UCPPE, with Club Q shuttered following the shooting, all hourly and contracted employees are out of work and struggling to make ends meet. In an attempt to try and lift those employees up, UCPPE is collecting funds that the organization said it will quickly allocate to those affected by the tragedy.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, UCPPE will be accepting donations in the form of cash, check, prepaid cards, and gift cards. These donations will be provided directly to the staff who are currently employed by Club Q, both hourly and contracted.

Donations can be made at the Satellite Hotel or through UCPPE’s website , with the accompanying description “Club Q Staff Donation.”

“We are calling on our community to come together as one to help us support the staff members in their time of need,” said UCPPE.

