WESTON – Marcus Hall scored 31 points and hauled down seven rebounds to lead the D.C. Everest boys basketball team to a 58-49 nonconference win over Ashwaubenon on Friday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School. Hall made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including...

