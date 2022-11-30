ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US

LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
SFGate

Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles

Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

UTEP 87, NORTHERN NEW MEXICO 50

Percentages: FG .375, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Saterfield 2-7, Harris 1-1, R.Herrera 1-2, Con.Kelley 1-3, Dominguez 0-1, Pemberton 0-1, Perez 0-1, Ramsey 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Garcia 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Counts 2, Garcia, Saterfield). Turnovers: 27 (Garcia 8, Saterfield 5, Con.Kelley 4,...
EL PASO, TX
SFGate

2 feet of snow in Tahoe mountains; more on the way Saturday

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts. Mountain highways...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy