ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leroy, AL

Leroy, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Leroy High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Jackson High School
Leroy High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jackson, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The McIntosh High School basketball team will have a game with Jackson High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JACKSON, AL
Village Living

Spartans fall in state championship, ending magical run

AUBURN – Mountain Brook High School’s return to the state championship didn’t go according to plan, but the moment was the realization of a long-held dream for the Spartans seniors. Those seniors fell to Saraland 38-17 on Friday night in the Class 6A state championship game, the...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams scores four touchdowns in state championship

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams put on a show Friday to help Saraland High School win the Alabama Cass 6A State Championship. Williams finished the night with 15 carries for 188 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 84 yards and one receiving touchdown. Saraland defeated Mountain Brook 38-17.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack agrees to contract extension through 2028

South Alabama’s Kane Wommack has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season, the school announced Thursday. The Jaguars finished the regular-season at 10-2 in Wommack’s second year on the job, recording the most victories since becoming an FBS program in 2012. They also doubled their 2021 win total and qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama strong: From bottom of pool to race podium in a day’s time

An Alabama race car driver had a whirlwind few days after an accident put his race car at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. Driver Cameron Leytham of Mobile was hauling his car Wednesday night, headed to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, when the tie-down straps on his trailer broke and the car cam tumbling off the trailer and rolled in the pool at the Red Roof Inn.
PENSACOLA, FL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama

Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to Alabama Thursday. Dixon attends Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is Alabama’s fifth 2024 commit. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Auburn and others. Alabama offered Dixon last summer doing camp,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Wilcox Co. Community Mourns Death of Pine Hill Teen

The Wilcox County community continues to try pick up the pieces — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student. It’s been a difficult time for the students and staff at Wilcox Central High School in Camden. Senior Chamya Saulsberry was killed in a...
PINE HILL, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Survey Teams Say a Tornado Hit Marengo County

National Weather Service survey teams have now confirmed a tornado hit Marengo County early Wednesday morning. The tornado touched down in some woods southeast of of County Road 6, southwest of Sweet Water in southern Marengo County. Tree damage in that area was minor, but as the tornado moved northeast, parts of roofs were torn off from outbuildings as well as a patio overhang from a home along Dogwood Lane and County Road 7.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th

First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
alabamanews.net

Camden Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

A shooting in Wilcox County leaves one Camden man behind bars — and another one is in critical condition in a Birmingham hospital. Sheriff Earnest Evans — says 29 year old Trevor Johnson is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s accused of shooting...
CAMDEN, AL
WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd police chase in 2 days on McVay Drive: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on […]
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy