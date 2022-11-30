ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns

The family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino is making funeral arraignments as they and the Yonkers community continue to mourn his death. On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
News 12

Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones

The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
