Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
24-year-old police sergeant killed in a multi-vehicle crash, Yonkers.Newsing the StatesYonkers, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Sorry, N.J. National Democrats oppose state’s request to be one of the first to hold presidential primary in 2024.
(This story was updated late Friday afternoon to include the vote by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee.) Democratic National Committee officials on Friday approved five states to go first in the 2024 Democratic primary season — and New Jersey was not on the list. The...
News 12
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford. Nancy Van Brunt says that she was almost a victim of the scam. “The voice on the call said, ‘Grandma?’ I said, ‘Jack?’ so that was who I was talking to,” she says.
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
Bridgeport's new police chief Roderick Porter sworn in during ceremony
Mayor Joe Ganim swore in Police Chief Roderick Porter.
Law enforcement to provide update on search for alleged baby killer
The Connecticut man is accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and fleeing Naugatuck.
News 12
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
The family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino is making funeral arraignments as they and the Yonkers community continue to mourn his death. On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
News 12
Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones
The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
Fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Bronx leads to calls for change from advocates
Police responded to a call at 2249 Morris Ave. and found Shabazz with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
News 12
Salvation Army in Union City in need of support from community it helps after fire
A fire gutted the Salvation Army building in Union City Thursday night. The building houses not only a thrift store for the community, but also funds a rehabilitation center with 85 beds. The commander of the Eastern Territory Rehabilitation Center says that the fire will have a terrible impact, especially...
Eyewitness News
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
News 12
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
A 14-year-old in Fairfield is facing charges for posting concerning videos on TikTok, according to police. Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday. Police got involved and carried out an investigation. Police confirm there was no credible threat.
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety code concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Launch Effort to Tackle Housing Affordability, Oversight of Below Market Rate Program
Members of the Board of Representatives say they are taking on the huge, complex problem of housing affordability in Stamford. To that end, representatives invited the Land Use Bureau chief to the Tuesday meeting of the board’s Housing, Community Development and Social Services Committee. The chief, Ralph Blessing, told...
2 Suffolk men face up to 25 years in prison for alleged involvement in state ghost gun trafficking ring
Fritz Pierre-Louis is accused of ordering ghost gun parts online and shipping them to his Suffolk County home.
WILD VIDEO: Young girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford, mom flings mammal across yard
Video shows the girl trying to shake the raccoon off unsuccessfully.
News 12
FBI to Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter: 'The search will not stop until we find you.'
The FBI is warning a Naugatuck man accused of killing his own daughter that their search for him will not stop until they find him. Christopher Francisquini is accused of stabbing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla to death. "We stand here today united," said Assistant Special Agent Michael Butsch with the...
Suffolk DA: Man faces 2 to 4 years in prison for scamming Huntington woman out of $200,000
The county's district attorney's office says 59-year-old Nicholas Spano pleaded guilty to scamming a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home improvement contractor.
WATCH LIVE: Police, FBI provide update on search for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter
Police are giving an update on the search for Christopher Francisquini, the Connecticut man on the run after being accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
