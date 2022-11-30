Read full article on original website
College Station to battle Smithson Valley in 5A D-1 Regional Finals Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will face Smithson Valley on Saturday afternoon at The PField in Pflugerville in the Class 5A Division 1 Region 3 Finals.. Cougar head coach Stoney Pryor electing to play on Saturday in the fourth round with the state championship game set...
College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.
Mart dominates Lovelady, punches ticket to state semifinals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mart football team beat Lovelady 56-6 Friday night in the UIL 2A-II Regional Finals at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Field. Mart quarterback Jonah Ross had four rushing touchdowns and another one through the air to lead the Panthers to a blowout victory. Ja’Deriun Bell added two rushing TDs and Jordan Vincent had one on the round as well. Wesley Carroll caught the lone receiving touchdown. The Panthers led 35-0 at halftime and didn’t look back.
Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger
CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers have punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals after a 27-7 win over Granger Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium. Burton’s first points of the game were set up by a fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense that...
