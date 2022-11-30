ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Government Technology

Anderson County, Texas, Approves New Broadband Study

(TNS) — The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a broadband study and action plan, conducted by the East Texas of Council of Governments, during Monday's meeting. David Cleveland, Executive Director of East Texas Council of Governments explained they are developing a regional broadband strategic plan for unserved and underserved rural areas of East Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches High School celebrates ‘Start With Hello Week’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -This week, Nacogdoches High School is celebrating Start With Hello Week. This week encourages and trains students to reach out and include those students who maybe socially isolated. Nacogdoches High School is participating in Start With Hello Week in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise. Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit formed by family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary. The organization was formed to honor all the victims of gun violence.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Governor appoints Nacogdoches attorney to appellate court

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Jeff Rambin of Henderson to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective Jan. 1, 2023. His term on the court expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Chad Carr No Bill

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin Cold Case

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
ELKHART, TX
KTRE

Lufkin animal shelter participates in Bissell’s Holiday Hope event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting their Holiday Hope: Clear the Shelter event all over the country. This organization supplements adoption fees for participating locations. The Bissell Pet Foundation was created in 2011, and since then they have helped over 100,000 animals find loving homes through...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Tyler Sinkhole

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Normally, this venue is a rodeo arena, but for the next few days, it’s Bethlehem. The Bar None Cowboy Church, located between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 State Highway 43, is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

House of Hope Expansion

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Kilgore College Esports Conference

TYLER, TX
CBS19

Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions

TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
TROUP, TX

