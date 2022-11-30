Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Zavalla approves public works director’s resignation, hires interim director
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - For nearly two weeks, the City of Zavalla’s water was off and on, and the city is looking for long-term solutions before issues crop back up again, especially after water problems threw a wrench in its citizens’ Thanksgiving plans. “This happened at a very...
Government Technology
Anderson County, Texas, Approves New Broadband Study
(TNS) — The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a broadband study and action plan, conducted by the East Texas of Council of Governments, during Monday's meeting. David Cleveland, Executive Director of East Texas Council of Governments explained they are developing a regional broadband strategic plan for unserved and underserved rural areas of East Texas.
KTRE
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy has dropped the lawsuit filed against county commissioners in July 2022. Flournoy had accused court members of covering up their own misconduct when the commissioners fired Chuck Walker as the county’s road engineer in March 2022 and then replaced him.
KTRE
Nacogdoches High School celebrates ‘Start With Hello Week’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -This week, Nacogdoches High School is celebrating Start With Hello Week. This week encourages and trains students to reach out and include those students who maybe socially isolated. Nacogdoches High School is participating in Start With Hello Week in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise. Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit formed by family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary. The organization was formed to honor all the victims of gun violence.
KLTV
Governor appoints Nacogdoches attorney to appellate court
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Jeff Rambin of Henderson to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective Jan. 1, 2023. His term on the court expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in...
KTRE
Chad Carr No Bill
The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident. On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
KTRE
Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities...
KTRE
Lufkin Cold Case
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
KTRE
Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
KTRE
Lufkin animal shelter participates in Bissell’s Holiday Hope event
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting their Holiday Hope: Clear the Shelter event all over the country. This organization supplements adoption fees for participating locations. The Bissell Pet Foundation was created in 2011, and since then they have helped over 100,000 animals find loving homes through...
KTRE
Tyler Sinkhole
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
KLTV
Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Normally, this venue is a rodeo arena, but for the next few days, it’s Bethlehem. The Bar None Cowboy Church, located between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 State Highway 43, is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend.
KTRE
‘A problem 30 years in the making’: City of Zavalla’s water system has unique issues
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The water woes in Zavalla seem to be over for now, but will it happen again?. The City of Zavalla sits in between a 30-mile dry patch between the Carrizo-Wilcox and the Gulf Coast aquifers. General Manager for The Angelina and Neches River Authority Kelly Holcomb says...
KLTV
Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up
An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
KTRE
House of Hope Expansion
Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8. Kilgore College esports...
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
KTRE
Kilgore College Esports Conference
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler. 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks, including those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes.
Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions
TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
Comments / 0