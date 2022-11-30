NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -This week, Nacogdoches High School is celebrating Start With Hello Week. This week encourages and trains students to reach out and include those students who maybe socially isolated. Nacogdoches High School is participating in Start With Hello Week in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise. Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit formed by family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary. The organization was formed to honor all the victims of gun violence.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO